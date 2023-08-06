Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a Rare Comment About Lili and Archie's Future

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a video onto their Archewell Foundation website Wednesday in celebration of the innovators and campaigners working to "build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world" in collaboration with their Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's organization is a founding member of the online initiative—which is aimed at "supporting youth and intergenerationally led organizations shaping the responsible technology movement"—and the couple serves on its advisory committee.

Those involved in working to create a safer space online have been awarded a huge $2 million to support their efforts, and to congratulate the individuals awarded the funds, the royal couple called up 26 of the winners, all of which was caught on camera.

Enjoyed chatting with and learning about recipients of the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund this week. All 26 cohorts—who the Sussexes and other orgs are supporting with grants—are creating solutions for issues such as online safety and ethical AI usage:https://t.co/V8nDbTfzDe — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 2, 2023

Alongside talking through their work and initiatives surrounding cyberbullying reduction and shaping positive social media platforms in the future, Harry and Meghan also made some rare comments about their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They said they envision a life for the young royals that doesn't include harmful online rhetoric, and this initiative is what will turn these hopes into a reality.



While speaking with one of the young people about their efforts in helping not just their own children but children worldwide to grow up in a safe online environment, Prince Harry shared his thanks on behalf of Archie and Lili, saying, "Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

To this, Meghan jokingly pointed out that they're too young to properly understand the online world just yet.



WPA Pool - Getty Images

"They don't know it yet, but they will," she added, to which Harry then replies, "They will."

It's widely known that Harry and Meghan keep their children away from the spotlight, which makes rare comments like these especially notable.



