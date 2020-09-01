Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Princess Diana’s Anniversary By Planting Her Favorite Flower in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commemorated the anniversary of his mother’s death Monday by visiting a preschool learning center for disadvantaged kids aged 3 to 5, near where Meghan grew up.

Harry and Meghan spent several hours at the school and, in a thoughtful tribute to his mother, sources said they spent the morning with the kids replanting the school garden. The couple and the children planted some forget-me-not seeds, the source said, which were famously his mother’s favorite flower.

Keen royal watchers will of course not need reminding that Forget-Me-Nots were a feature of Meghan’s wedding bouquet, and that Harry’s African AIDS charity is called Sentebale, the name being a literal translation of “forget me not” in Lesotho dialect.

The pre-school facility is a program of LA’s well-known women and kids charity the Assistance League, which describes its “mission” as being, “to improve the lives of impoverished children in our community through philanthropy, dedicated service, and compassionate programs.”

The couple worked with the kids to replant their garden for the fall season, an annual activity for the school. As well as forget-me-nots, they also planted a mix of flowers and vegetables, including petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, sweet peas and more, while a mix of herbs were already growing in the garden. They listened to children’s nursery music while they gardened and some of the children danced and sang, a source said.

The source added: “Everyone got their hands dirty digging holes for the new pants and seeds and making sure they were secure with enough soil. The kids especially were excited to water the new garden with elephant shaped watering cans.

“In addition to planting, the couple spent some time reading to the students a few books about gardening, vegetables, and planting, including the fairytale Jack and the Beanstalk, which had everyone laughing about magic beans.”

Harry and Meghan are understood to have previously volunteered at the Preschool Learning Center, which is located just a few blocks from where Meghan attended middle and high school.

