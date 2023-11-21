Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Date Night at a Vancouver Canucks Hockey Game

He dropped the first puck 21 years after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, took the ice.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearances have been few and far between since stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. So, it came as a surprise on Monday night when the couple attended a Vancouver Canucks hockey game. The pair took in the game against the San Jose Sharks from their box seats for a date night.

The prince arrived looking sharp in a black peacoat paired with a black jumper layered over a white button-up, which was tucked into a pair of black jeans and teamed with coordinating sneakers. As for her part, Meghan opted for a similar black-on-black look featuring a crewneck sweater with high-waisted trousers. She completed her ‘fit with minimal beauty and tousled waves, and she accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a matching wristwatch.

Prince Harry’s first ceremonial puck drop comes 21 years after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, took to the ice for a ceremonial faceoff against the Canucks and Sharks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise appearances in Canada should come be no surprise as Vancouver is a significant spot dear to the couple’s hearts. The 2017 Invictus Games marked their first royal debut as a couple.

"There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family," Prince Harry previously said to People in 2022. "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that.

“I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything,” Prince Harry shared.



