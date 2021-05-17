Harry and Meghan blasted for ‘woeful lack of compassion'

Palace aides have blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, demanding they give up their titles following Prince Harry's latest bombshell interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert.

Senior courtiers are saying Harry's latest "disgraceful" attack on the royal family has left the palace feeling "bewildered and betrayed".

Royal aides have slammed Prince Harry, claiming he and Meghan should lose their titles after the Duke gave another bombshell interview. Photo: Getty

They are also surprised by his "shocking" criticism of Prince Charles' parenting skills, and, seemingly the Queen and Prince Philip's as well.

"People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave," one aide tells The Mail on Sunday. "To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.

"The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasising that he's no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain. There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn't have the titles."

Another added, "They should put the titles into abeyance, so they still exist, but are not used, like they agreed to do with their HRHs. They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do that, they have to explain why not."

While there are no formal plans to remove the couple's titles, the calls demonstrate the deep sense of betrayal from within the Palace.

During the interview, Harry seemingly criticised Prince Charles' parenting skills and, seemingly the Queen and Prince Philip's as well. Photo: Getty

Harry told Dax during the interview, "There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

"It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say 'you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you'."

He continued, "It’s hard to do but for me it comes down to awareness. I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go 'OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?'

"And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first."

Harry compared living as part of the royal family and the subsequent media scrutiny as "living in a zoo". Photo: Getty

According to The Telegraph, senior royals are also upset over Harry's "woeful lack of compassion".

One senior aide slammed the interview as "unnecessarily cruel" and saw it as Harry throwing others "under the bus" while discussing mental health.

Another said, "For a couple that have been at pains to set out their compassionate principles, they seem woefully lacking when it comes to their own family.

"It’s not just the Prince of Wales but the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as well. It has been met with utter bemusement."

In the interview, Harry compared living as part of the royal family and the subsequent media scrutiny as "living in a zoo".

Speaking of the moment he realised he needed therapy he said, "It was a conversation that I had with my now wife, and she saw, she saw it straight away.

"She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of control was making me really angry and it would make my blood boil."

The Times reports the conversation had Buckingham Palace staff feeling he was overshadowing a series of engagements by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited three local organisations to support mental health in young people.

"It was such a lovely day for the Cambridges," a source told the publication. "It is a shame that it got usurped by what Harry had to say."

They added that Harry speaking out against the royal family was no longer a shock.

"Nobody is shocked anymore," they said. "It is more: ‘Here we go again.’ But he should be told that these grievances should be aired in the privacy of your own home.

"Don’t do it publicly in a podcast. Get on with your life."