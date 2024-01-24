Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance Tuesday at the premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love,” on the heels of news that Kate Middleton and King Charles were hospitalized for abdominal and prostate procedures, respectively.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica, where they caught up with the family of the late “Redemption Song” singer. His son, Ziggy Marley, produced alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Entertainment Tonight reported from the red carpet.

Harry and Markle appeared in Jamaica after reports of their royal relatives’ medical issues from the generally tight-lipped palaces.

Kensington Palace last week announced that both Middleton, 42, would be hospitalized for 10 to 14 days as she recovered from a “planned abdominal surgery,” which the palace later told People was “successful.” It’s unclear what condition necessitated the procedure, though they confirmed it is not related to cancer.

Within hours of the initial announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed that her monarch father-in-law, 75, would be postponing several planned engagements due to a procedure for an enlarged prostate. His condition is not related to prostate cancer, nor does it cause it.

Amid the publication of royal expose “Endgame” late last year, Middleton and the king were identified as the “racist royals” to have expressed concern over the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie, prior to his birth.

Harry and Meghan first spoke publicly about those “concerns and conversations” during an explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“That conversation I’m never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked,” Harry said at the time. He and Meghan only ever confirmed that the remarks were not made by Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip.

“Bob Marley: One Love,” which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the titular reggae musician, hits theaters next month.

