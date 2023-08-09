Prince Harry and Meghan are making a Netflix rom-com

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially entering the moviemaking business.

Prince Harry and Meghan will adapt New York Times best-selling romantic novel Meet Me at the Lake as part of Archewell Productions’ creative partnership with Netflix.

The book’s author, Carley Fortune, shared the news in an Instagram post: “I never thought I’d be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I’m doing it from the cottage where it all began."

She continued: “I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell Productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake. Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.”

Meet Me at the Lake follows “a random connection [that] sends two strangers on a daylong adventure where they make a promise one keeps and the other breaks, with life-changing effects,” per the synopsis. The story shares several parallels with Harry and Meghan’s real-life love story, with characters struggling with the trauma of losing a parent to a car crash and postpartum issues. It additionally explores mental health challenges, a topic the Sussexes have famously been interested in.

Penguin Random House, the publisher of Meet Me at the Lake and Harry’s memoir, Spare, confirmed the news to Forbes.

The rom-com will be the latest offering from the Sussexes’ massive multiyear deal with the streaming giant, which they signed in 2020 shortly after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

