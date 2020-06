Prince Harry & Meghan hold meetings about Black Lives Matter

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle gave an impassioned graduation address to high school students, and discussed the Black Lives Matter movement. And according to BAZAAR.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing even more work behind the scenes.

Per BAZAAR's royal editor at large, Omid Scobie Per Scobie, a source revealed, "This is something that is incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced. And as a couple, it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us."

As the royal editor reported, "Both Meghan and Harry have been quietly having meetings behind the scenes with people on all levels to make sure that they are educated and connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement."

Importantly, a source revealed, "Harry and Meghan have been having private conversations with community leaders and people at every level," to ensure that they understand current events. Per BAZAAR's source, "By speaking to as many people and organisations as possible, it has been a way for them to feel connected to everything that's going on and learn more about the issues surrounding it."

