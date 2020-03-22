Prince Harry and Meghan back campaign asking the public to show love for the NHS

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported a campaign which encourages members of the public to show their appreciation for NHS workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harry and Meghan reposted a message from Clap For Our Carers on their Instagram Stories, which is inviting people to applaud NHS staff on March 26 at 8pm - either from their gardens, balconies or windows of their home to express their gratitude and boost morale.

Photo credit: Sussexroyal

The campaign, which has been spread widely across social media, reads: "During these unprecedented times, they need to know we are grateful.

"Please join us on 26th March at 8pm for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living rooms, etc) to show all nurses; doctors; GPs and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus."



Clap For Our Carers is a non-profit organisation which reaches out to NHS workers and the wider community.

Victoria Beckham was also backing the campaign by reposting the message and added the caption: "Words can't describe how thankful we all are for all the bravery and hard work of the healthcare workers during this uncertain time.

"Let's all join together next week on March 26 to show our gratitude and solidarity with those on the frontline."









Medical staff are currently working around the clock to save lives, and more than 65,000 retired doctors and nurses in England and Wales are being asked to return to the NHS to help tackle the crisis.

Story continues

The duke and duchess have promoted positive mental health, volunteer work and helplines amid the coronavirus outbreak. They have also suggested ways to tackle loneliness and isolation as the world is advised to avoid all non-essential social interactions.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited an NHS centre in south London last week to show their support and boost morale for workers under immense strain and pressure due to the unprecedented crisis.

Prince William thanked the health service and its emergency staff for "pulling together for the common good" and representing "the very best of our country and society".

Like this article? Sign up to our new newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP



You Might Also Like