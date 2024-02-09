Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at NFL Honors Hours After Returning from U.K. to See Dad King Charles

Prince Harry returned from a quick solo trip to the U.K. to visit his father on Thursday

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince Harry in March 2023

Prince Harry made a special appearance at Thursday's NFL Honors to give out the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

"All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable," said Harry, 39, before presenting the award.

"You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award -- the highest honor -- is all about serving your community. And there's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story," he continued.

Related: Prince Harry Leaves U.K. 24 Hours After Seeing Dad King Charles But Not Prince William

The award was presented to Heyward, who was ecstatic to receive the award from Prince Harry. "Man, Prince freaking Harry. Man, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry," said Heyward after coming on stage.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance comes hours after he returned to California after taking a quick trip to see his father, King Charles, following his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that the monarch's cancer was found following "subsequent diagnostic tests" after his surgery to treat an enlarged prostate in January.

Getty Images Prince Harry

Related: Prince Harry Returns to California After 24-Hour U.K. Trip to See Dad King Charles amid Cancer News

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the palace said in their announcement.

The NFL honors are held annually to recognize the NFL's top players, coaches, and teams. This year's ceremony was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and had multiple celebrities in attendance, including Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Aly Raisman, Flavor Flav, Demar Hamlin, Justin Hartley, and Gayle King.

Story continues

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl in 2022, with his first cousin, Princess Eugenie. After the Los Angeles Rams took home the win, he was seen visiting with the team in their locker room.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.