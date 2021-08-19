Prince Harry Made a Surprise Appearance at a Charity Polo Match

The guests at the Sentebale Polo Cup on Thursday in Aspen, Colorado, got a very unexpected surprise: Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex managed to make some time in his schedule for a charity polo match, but he didn't just come to swing his mallet. He took the opportunity to announce that he would be donating $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to Sentebale, a charity he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho that works to help children affected by HIV in Africa.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement, according to People. "The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission, and I'm thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need."

Prince Harry Polo

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The King Power Royal Charity Polo

RELATED: Prince Harry Made a Hilarious Appearance in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video

"Sentebale is grateful for his personal contribution, which will allow the organization to continue operating at full scale and continue providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa," the charity said in a statement.

Harry also appeared at the Sentebale Polo Cup back in 2018 and 2019. The 2019 event was the first time that Harry spent a night away from Archie after he was born, making the trip to Rome to participate and raise funds for the charity. In 2018, Meghan Markle also attended the event, even handling the responsibility of giving out the cup to the match's winner.