Prince Harry has ‘lost his father’ due to rift with Royal family, claims Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed Prince Harry feels he has “lost his father”, warning she is now free to “say anything” in another interview laying bare their ongoing rift with the Royal family.

The Duchess, who spoke of her joy at being “able to tell [her] own story in a lengthy US magazine interview, issued what will be interpreted as a message to her in-laws, saying it is taking “a lot of effort” to forgive them and her own estranged family.

But, she said: “I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Saying she is “still healing” from her experiences, she added: “I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking.

“I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.”

The interview with The Cut, in which the Duchess invited a reporter into her home and on the nursery run with Archie, included further claims about the Sussexes’ difficult relationship with the Royal family.

She claimed the Duke also feels he has “lost my dad”, comparing it with the breakdown of her own relationship with Thomas Markle.

Speaking of her leaked letter to her father, which has since been the subject of a court case, she said of the time: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

She also criticised the lack of training she was given in how to behave as a member of the Duke’s family, noting: “That would’ve been really helpful.

“That would’ve been a very key tutorial to have had in advance of all this.”

Prince Harry, who makes a cameo appearance in the interview as has become customary in the Duchess’ media appearances, spoke of how the Sussexes now share an office at their Montecito home.

“Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together,” he said, with what the writer describes as a “vocal eye roll” at the mention of “family”.

“It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure,” he added: “But it just feels natural and normal.”

The Duchess went on to complain about the couple’s treatment while they were considering leaving the Royal Family, claiming they offered to move to another Commonwealth country.

“Anything to just… because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy,” Meghan said.

“So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to’.”

They were not, she claimed, allowed to work and remain in the family.

“That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing.”

Asked whether “there is room for forgiveness between her and her royal in-laws and her own family”, she said: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive.

“But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.

“I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”