Prince Harry – live: Duke says he and William believed Diana faked her death for ‘many years’

Prince Harry tackled a host of accusations in his latest tell-all interview, from claims of “racism” in the royal family and his feud with brother William, to Camilla’s marriage to King Charles.

The remarks were made during a sit-down with ITV’s Tom Braby ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.

During one exchange, Harry responded to an accusation that he and his wife had accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.

When asked directly whether he would describe conversations that allegedly took place regarding the skin colour of his and Meghan’s son Archie as “racist,” Harry said that he wouldn’t. “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family,” he said, adding that he would refer to the comments instead as evidence of “unconscious bias”.

Prince Harry also sat down with Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview, during which the duke spoke openly about his mother’s death, and the lengths he went to to make himself cry.

Harry denies royal family is 'racist'

Harry recounts 'horrible reaction from my family' after queen died

Prince Harry breaks silence on Lady Susan Hussey racism row

Prince Harry claims Camilla launched 'campaign' to marry his father

Prince Harry says he's still 'patiently waiting for accountability' from royal family

Harry says members of family 'gone to bed with the devil' to help press image

Prince Harry says he spent time with Queen Elizabeth II after her death:

While reflecting on his grandmother’s death in September, Prince Harry says he reached out to his brother about his plans for travelling to Balmoral. At the time, Prince Harry and Meghan were in the UK for a charity event.

According to Harry, despite their being room on the plane, he was not invited to join his brother and other members of the royal family.

“I asked my brother, I said: ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?’ And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the fam, family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together, a plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats,” he says.

After Anderson Cooper asked Harry if he meant he wasn’t invited, the duke confirmed: “I was not invited.”

Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper that he used to watch videos of his mother Princess Diana in an effort to make himself cry.

However, according to Prince Harry, he does not currently speak with his brother or his father.

The Duke of Sussex confirmed that he is not in contact with his family members while speaking to Anderson Cooper during Sunday night’s interview.

“Do you speak to William now? Do you text?” Cooper asked Harry, to which the duke replied: “Currently, no. But I look forward to-- I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

As for how long it has been since the brothers spoke, Harry said “a while”.

Cooper then asked whether Harry is in contact with his father, King Charles III, with the duke revealing that they also haven’t spoken for “a while”.

“We haven’t spoken for quite a while. No, not recently,” he said.

Despite the Duke of Sussex’s criticisms of his family members, he says that all he wants is to reconcile with his family.

“At the heart of it, there is a family, without question. And I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with brother, I look forward to having a relationship with my father, and other members of my family,” Harry says. “That’s all I’ve ever asked for.”

According to Prince Harry, after his grandmother the Queen died, he spent “some time with her, alone” in her bedroom at Balmoral.

The duke previously revealed that he did not arrive until after Queen Elizabeth’s death, and that he found out she had passed away from the BBC’s website.

Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper that Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle in The Sun did not “surprise” him. However, he says they did “shock” him.

The duke tells Anderson Cooper of the moment that Prince William “snapped” during their fight in Nottingham Cottage. According to Prince Harry, he wouldn’t have told Meghan about the fight had she not seen the marks from falling.

Prince Harry has also told Anderson Cooper that his wife Meghan dealt with similar treatment to Kate Middleton or Camilla at the hands of the press. However, according to Harry, the difference was the “bigoted” nature of the treatment of Meghan.

According to Prince Harry, in addition to therapy, he also began trying experimental drugs, which he claimed have a way of “working as a medicine”.

He says these illegal substances helped him, as they were able to “clear the windscreen, the misery of loss, this idea I had in my head that I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her, when in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy”.

As Prince Harry reflects on the death of his mother, and the “war” it started in him at age 12, he tells Anderson Cooper that he was only able to cry once, when Diana was buried.

According to the Duke of Sussex, his inability to cry haunted him, as he felt a “weight on his chest” and was “constantly trying to find a way to cry”.

In an effort to make himself cry, Harry tells Cooper that he watched videos of his mother, “hoping to cry”.

In his candid 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry reiterates his disbelief over his mother Princess Diana’s death, and his longtime belief that the late Princess of Wales was actually alive somewhere.

According to Prince Harry, from looking at photos of the car crash that killed his mother, he believes the last thing Princess Diana saw were the lights of paparazzi cameras.

Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper that the issues between him and Prince William did not start with Meghan Markle. Rather, the Duke of Sussex says their feud goes back years, and that they were different growing up, with his older brother allegedly telling Harry to pretend they didn’t know each other while at school.

The Duke of Sussex’s candid interview with Tom Bradby is just the first of many sit-down interviews Prince Harry has scheduled in the lead-up to the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January.

This is how to tune in to Prince Harry's interview with Anderson Cooper.

How to watch Prince Harry's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS

During his ITV interview, Prince Harry denied Tom Bradby’s claim that he or Meghan ever described the royal family as “racist” during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Rather, according to Harry, it was the “British press [that] said that”.

The claim prompted Bradby to delve into the couple’s claims that conversations among the royal family about the colour of Archie’s skin took place, with Harry confirming “there was concern about his skin colour”.

In response, Bradby asked: “Right, wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?” to which Harry suggested that it was not racism, but rather “unconscious bias”.

Harry denies accusing royal family members of racism

Over the nearly two-hour interview, Prince Harry covered a number of topics, including his feud with his brother Prince William, and the relationship between the press and members of the royal family.

These were the 10 biggest talking points from Prince Harry’s ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Maanya Sachdeva writes.

The 10 biggest talking points from Prince Harry's ITV interview

The duke’s interview with Tom Bradby included a number of explosive moments, such as Harry’s comments about his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort. According to Harry, he and his brother William begged their father not to marry Camilla.

However, the duke defended the comments on the basis that none of his comments about any of his family members in his upcoming memor Spare were “scathing”.

“There’s no part of any of the things that I’ve said that are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother.”

The Duke of Sussex’s interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby comes just hours before Prince Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper is set to air.

The duke is expected to cover similar topics during the CBS interview, with a trailer showing Harry criticising the press over the treatment of Meghan Markle.

“What Meghan had to go through, in some part, was similar to what Kate and Camilla went through,” Harry said in a trailer released Thursday, before noting that they were “very different circumstances” due to the “race element”.

“But then you add in the race element, which was what the press - the British press 0 jumped on straightaway. I went into this incredibly naive,” he continues. “I had no idea the British press were so bigoted.

“How I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

Prince Harry says Prince William 'aired concerns' over Meghan Markle relationship

Harry: The Interview review – 'Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish'

If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.

Nick Hilton shares his thoughts on ITV's Harry: The Interview:

Harry: The Interview – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish

Prince Harry breaks silence on Lady Susan Hussey racism row

Prince Harry has addressed the recent controversy that broke out after Lady Susan Hussey asked a Black British charity worker where she “really came from”.

Ngozi Fulani, the founder of Sistah Space, found herself at the centre of a royal racism scandal over Lady Hussey’s comments, which were made during a Buckingham Palace reception in December last year.

Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting and Prince William’s godmother apologised to Fulani over the remarks, which were widely criticised.

Prince Harry addresses Lady Susan Hussey racism row in new ITV interview

Prince Harry 'grateful' for opportunity to tell his story as he launches fresh accusations against family

The Duke of Sussex has said he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years... of spin and distortion”.

Prince Harry’s bombshell interview aired on ITV on Sunday evening ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January.

He told broadcaster Tom Bradby on ITV he was “really grateful” to have the opportunity to tell his story.

Asked why he had written his memoir Spare, he told Bradby: “38 years. 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.”

Prince Harry 'grateful' to tell his story as he launches fresh claims against family

Prince Harry addresses 'horrific and hurtful' Jeremy Clarkson op-ed

Prince Harry says he's still 'patiently waiting for accountability' from royal family

Prince Harry has said he’s still “patiently waiting for accountability” from the royal family over his allegations from the last few months.

Harry made the comments during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, which includes several startling revelations about the Firm.

These include details of an alleged physical altercation with his brother William during a row at his London home in 2019, claims his stepmother Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry now King Charles, and new details about the infamous Nazi costume scandal.

Prince Harry says he's still 'patiently waiting for accountability' from royal family

Harry discusses accusations of 'racism' against royal family

In an exchange with Tom Bradby on ITV, in which the presenter said “in the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism”, Harry responded by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.

The duke continued: “Did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist?”

After Bradby said the duchess claimed troubling comments were made about their son Archie’s skin colour, Harry said: “There was – there was concern about his skin colour.”

Asked if he would describe that as racist, the duke said: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family. The difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.

“But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

“Otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

Prince Harry responds to accusations of hypocrisy over memoir and Netflix documentary

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:40 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has addressed accusations of hypocrisy around his wishes for privacy while “invading the privacy” of the royal family in his latest memoir and Netflix documentary.

Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January, the Duke of Sussex was challenged on how he’d respond to accusations that he is invading the privacy of his “nearest and dearest.”

“That’ll be the accusation from the people that don’t understand, or haven’t – or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press solidly for well over a decade,” Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry responds to accusations of hypocrisy over memoir and Netflix documentary

Prince Harry wishes royal family had been there for him in 'second darkest moment of my life'

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:35 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has said he wishes the royal family had been there for him in the “second darkest moment” of his life.

Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January, the Duke of Sussex said he still believes in the monarchy, but does not know if he’ll play a part in its future.

“I love my mother country and I love my family and I always will. I just wish, in the second-darkest moment of my life, they’d both been there for me,” Harry said.

Prince Harry wishes family had been there in 'second darkest moment of my life'

Prince Harry claims Camilla launched 'campaign' to marry his father

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:31 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry claims Queen Consort Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry his father, now King Charles, in his new book Spare.

Harry narrated an excerpt from the now-leaked memoir during the broadcast of his ITV interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January).

The book is scheduled for release on Tuesday (10 January) but extracts from it were published by the UK press after it was accidentally put on sale in Spain, five days before its official launch date.

Prince Harry claims Camilla launched 'campaign' to marry his father

Some royal family members 'complicit' in tabloid conflict, Prince Harry claims

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:28 , Emily Atkinson

The Duke of Sussex said “certain members” of his family and the people who work for them are complicit in the conflict created by the British tabloid press.

Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby, he said: “I think there’s probably a lot of people who, after watching the documentary and reading the book, will go, how could you ever forgive your family for what they’ve done?

“People have already said that to me, and I said, forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me.

“But that is, uh, a symptom of one of the problems where we’re not just talking about family relationships, we’re talking about an antagonist, which is the British press, specifically the tabloids who want to create as much conflict as possible.

“The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict.

“So, though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability, I’ve managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened but that doesn’t mean that I’m just gonna let it go.

“You know, I’ve made peace with it, but I still would like reconciliation. And not only would that be wonderful for us, but it would be fantastic for them as well.”

Harry addresses Jeremy Clarkson's 'horrific, hurtful and cruel' Meghan column

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:23 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s “hurtful and cruel” newspaper column about wife Meghan Markle, during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Harry sat down with the British broadcaster ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, which reportedly contains several startling claims about his relationship with the royals, drug use, and military service in Afghanistan.

Addressing the newspaper article, which prompted a landslide of complaints to press regulator Ipso and was eventually taken down, Harry told Bradby: “What [Clarkson] said was horrific, and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife.”

Harry addresses Jeremy Clarkson's 'hurtful and cruel' Meghan column

David Baddiel pokes fun Prince Harry's 'beard disagreement' with brother William

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:20 , Emily Atkinson

The Duke of Sussex’s account of a disagreement with his brother, the Prince of Wales, over beards prompted comedian David Baddiel to question whether the topic warranted a “constitutional crisis”.

“As a man with a beard I relate to Harry not wanting to shave off his beard,” Mr Baddiel tweeted.

“But not to the idea that having or not having a beard can become some kind of constitutional crisis.”

As a man with a beard I relate to Harry not wanting to shave off his beard but not to the idea that having or not having a beard can become some kind of constitutional crisis. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 8, 2023

Harry recounts 'horrible reaction from my family' after queen died

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:10 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has reflected on the “horrible reaction” he alleges he recieved from the royal family when he was reunited with them after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments during his interview with ITV host Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of his memoir Spare.

The ghostwritten book contains several startling claims, including that William physically attacked Harry during a confrontation at the latter’s London home in 2019.

Harry recounts 'horrible reaction from my family' after queen died

Prince Harry accuses family of writing 'countless books' via leaks to press

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:05 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has accused members of the royal family of having “written countless books” constituted by the “millions” of words” dedicated to leaking stories about him and the Duchess of Sussex to the press.

Asked by interviewer Tom Bradby how he thought Prince William might react to sharing their private conversations in his new memoir Spare, Prince Harry replied: “He’d probably say all sorts of different things.

“But you know, for the last however many years, let’s just focus on the last six years, the level of planting and leaking from other members of the family means that in my mind they have written countless books, certainly millions of words have been dedicated to trying to trash my wife and myself to the point of where I had to leave my country.

“The distorted narrative is that we wanted to leave to go and, you know, make money. “

Prince William warned Harry marriage to Meghan would be 'really hard for him', Duke says

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:55 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has spoken candidly of handling his relationship with Meghan while facing alleged resistance from his brother Prince William.

Asked if the Prince of Wales had ever attempted to dissuade Harry from marrying Meghan, the Duke of Sussex told ITV: “It wasn’t that he – no he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns very early.

“He said you know, ‘This is gonna be really hard for you’ and I still to this day don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about.

“Maybe he predicted what the British press’s reaction was gonna be.”

Prince Harry says there are '25 versions of bridesmaids story' about Meghan and Kate

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:50 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry says there have been “25 versions” of the story where it was reported that Meghan Markle made his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, cry.

Around the time of the Sussexes’ wedding, a widely publicised report emerged alleging that Meghan had made Kate Middleton cry over an argument over bridesmaids dresses.

Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January, the Duke of Sussex answered questions about how that story unfolded and its impact.

Prince Harry says there are '25 versions of bridesmaids story

Harry says being third wheel to William and Kate was 'fun but slightly awkward'

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:46 , Emily Atkinson

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about feeling like a “third wheel” after his brother, the Prince of Wales, married Kate Middleton.

In a widely publicised ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry spoke about the rift between him and his wife, Meghan Markle, and William and the Princess of Wales.

“I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it’d be William and Kate and me and whoever,” he explained.

Harry says being third wheel to William and Kate was 'fun but awkward'

'There needs to be some accountability': Harry explains two main criticisms of father King Charles

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:42 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry discussed his difficulty communicating with his father, King Charles, during his highly anticipated ITV interview with Tom Bradby.

The sit-down took place ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, parts of which have leaked ahead of the publication date.

In the interview, Bradby suggested that Harry has two main criticisms of his father surrounding “intimacy and communication problems”.

Harry explains two main criticisms of father King Charles

Harry says members of family 'gone to bed with the devil' to help press image

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:33 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has claimed members of the royal family had “gone to bed with the devil” to rehabilitate their image.

Referring to the media as the “devil” in his latest interview, the Duke of Sussex touched on the veiled relationship between the royal family and the British tabloid press.

Asked by ITV’s Tom Brandy about the duke’s love for the royal family, Harry said: “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I will always do. Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been to any intention to harm them or hurt them.”

Harry says members of family have 'gone to bed with the devil' to help press image

Prince Harry jokes about virginity story with Tom Bradby in ITV interview

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:28 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry poked fun at interviewer Tom Bradby after the ITV journalist attempted to bring up the story of how the royal lost his virginity.

Leaked excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming memoir Spare included an account of how he had sex for the first time with an older woman behind a pub.

The book outlines how one of the royal family’s bodyguards, Marko, paid him a visit when he was still a pupil at Eton College in Windsor and told the Prince he had been sent to “find out the truth”.

Prince Harry jokes about virginity story with Tom Bradby

Prince Harry recalls driving through tunnel mother Diana died in

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:27 , Emily Atkinson

The Duke of Sussex has told of insisting in his 20s that his driver take him through the tunnel Paris that his mother died in, at the “same speed.”

Reading an extract from his memoir Spare, he says: “We came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip of the tunnel’s entrance, the bump that supposedly sent mummy’s Mercedes veering off course. But the lip was nothing, we barely felt it.

“As the car entered the tunnel I leaned forward, watched the light change to a kind of watery orange, watched the concrete pillars flicker past. Fphfff, Fphfff Fphfff. I counted them, counted my heart-beats and in a few seconds, we emerged from the other side.

“I sat back. Quietly I said, ‘Is that all of it? It’s nothing, just a straight tunnel.’ I’d always imagined the tunnel was some treacherous passageway, inherently dangerous but it was just a short, simple, no frills tunnel. No reason anyone should ever die inside it. “

Prince Harry details images from Diana's fatal car crash

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:22 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has detailed the contents of a number of images he was shown of the car crash that killed his mother in Paris in 1997.

“I saw the photographs of the reflection of all the paparazzi in the window at the same time,” the Duke of Sussex explains.

“I saw the back of her blonde hair, you know, slumped on the back of the seat.”

He also told ITV of other photographs “that would probably show my mother’s face and blood.”

He said he assumes those images were kept from him – something the Duke said he was “grateful” for.

Prince Harry says he cried just 'once' after mother Diana's death

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:15 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry’s remarks revealed in clips previously released by ITV of Harry: The Interview have now been aired in full.

It captures him saying he cried only once after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

He also admits to feeling “some guilt” when walking among the gathered crowds outside Kensington Palace, saying the only time he cried was at his mother’s burial.

He tells presenter Tom Bradby: “Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died.

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

'I do not want to be a single dad': Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:12 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby.

The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare.

The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died.

Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan in ITV interview

Harry recounts fleeing to US with family 'fearing for our lives'

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:09 , Emily Atkinson

Asked how he justifies the level of disclosure in his new book Spare, Prince Harry said he had spent six years “doing everything I can privately, to get through to my family.”

“And the thing that is the saddest about this, Tom, is it never needed to be this way. It never needed to get to this point. I’ve had conversations, I’ve written letters, I’ve written emails, and everything,” he continues.

“That’s really hard to take. And if it had stopped, by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would’ve turned out differently. It’s hard.”

Interviewer says he needed a 'lie down' after reading Spare

Sunday 8 January 2023 21:06 , Emily Atkinson

“Harry and I have known each other for more than 20 years now, through good times - and bad,” says Tom Bradby in the opening to Harry: The Interview.

“So, he’s invited me out to California, to talk about a book that I needed a long lie down after reading.”

Among Harry’s opening comments, he told the veteran journalist he still “believed in the monarchy”, though admitted he was unsure he still had a part to play in its future.

We are now just one minute away from the airing of ITV’s Harry: The Interview.

Harry's first primetime interview about controversial memoir set to air on ITV

Sunday 8 January 2023 20:49 , Emily Atkinson

The Duke of Sussex’s first of four primetime interviews about his controversial memoir Spare is set to air ahead of the book’s launch.

Clips previously released by ITV of Harry: The Interview, show him describing feelings of guilt and telling broadcaster Tom Bradby he had cried only once after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

In a previously released trailer for the interview, Harry says he is publishing his memoirs because he does not know “how staying silent is ever going to make things better”.

Harry's first primetime interview about controversial memoir set to air on ITV

Prince Harry speaks of 'guilt' he felt for 'crying once' after Diana's death in new trailer

Sunday 8 January 2023 20:30 , Emily Atkinson

With half an hour to go before Prince Harry’s ITV interview, we bring you the teaser clip broadcast last night:

Opinion: Warring royals should take a long walk with their father

Sunday 8 January 2023 20:00 , Emily Atkinson

Poor Princes William and Harry. Two brothers, once so close, now torn apart by... well, that depends on whose narrative you choose to believe, writes “centrist dad” Will Gore.

Warring royals should take a long walk with their father

'Harry: The Interview' - what do we know so far?

Sunday 8 January 2023 19:30 , Emily Atkinson

There is just over an hour to go before Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby arrives on our screens.

Last night, the broadcaster offered viewers a brief glimpse at what was to come in a short teaser clip, during which the Duke of Sussex was seen reflecting on being “unable to show any emotion” while greeting mourners after the death of his mother Diana.

He also revealed he only cried “once” after the former Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris, 25 years ago.

Harry was was later captured refusing to commit to attending King Charles’s coronation if he is invited, telling Bradby: “The ball is in their court.”

Harry: The Interview will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday (8 January). Follow along here for live updates.

Prince Harry memoir includes anecdotes showing 'tender' relationship with father, report suggests

Sunday 8 January 2023 19:00 , Emily Atkinson

Alongside some criticisms of his father in his memoir, Prince Harry is also reported to have included numerous anecdotes about King Charles conveying his warmth.

These include revelations that the monarch used to ask his son, who he called “darling boy”, to write rather than call him, as he “loved” the letters Harry sent, and would leave notes under his son’s pillow, sitting on his bed until he fell asleep to ease his fear of the dark, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

A “bemused” King also reportedly empathised with his younger son when photographs of him playing naked billiards appeared in the tabloids, and said that he had also felt “exposed” on many occasions, with the pair speaking all night about their unusual life, the paper reports.

A royal source told the paper: “It would have been odd if Harry had painted anything other than a tender portrait of his father. They were very, very close and it would be impossible to hide that reality if you wanted to write your whole history.”

Prince Harry fallout 'could mark beginning of the end' of monarchy, says King Charles biographer

Sunday 8 January 2023 18:30 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry’s memoir and the continuous toxicity of the royal family rupture could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.

The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.

A wave of leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex’s book Spare days ahead of its publication, fuelled by its accidental early release in Spain, crashed over Buckingham Palace this week, laying bare the scale of discontent at the heart of the royal family in often excruciating detail.

Prince Harry fallout could mark 'beginning of the end' of monarchy, says biographer

King Charles 'must avoid mountain of resentment', insider suggests

Those close to King Charles are claimed to believe that reconciliation is the only way to prevent “open warfare” for years to come.

“The challenge here is not to build a mountain of resentment that cannot be bypassed,” one source told the Sunday Telegraph. “In many ways the Royal family is no different to any other family and it will be their normality, rather than their uniqueness, which offers their greatest chance of reconciliation.

“Although Harry resents the role he was dealt within the institution, it is the fact that they are father and son that will bring them back together.”

Smiling King seen for first time since Harry's tell-all book published

Sunday 8 January 2023 17:03 , Andy Gregory

A smiling King Charles appeared in good spirits as he was seen for the first time since allegations from Prince Harry’s memoir emerged, stopping to speak with well-wishers outside a service at Castle Rising Chuch in Norfolk this morning.

Smiling King seen for first time since Harry's tell-all book published

Prince Harry condemned by Caroline Flack's former agent for sharing details on 'tainted' romance

Sunday 8 January 2023 16:14 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has been condemned by Caroline Flack’s former agent for sharing details in his new memoir about his romance with the late star, which he reportedly writes was “tainted” by press intrusion, reports Ellie Harrison.

“She was described in one paper as my ‘bit of rough’, because she once worked in a factory or something,” he continued. “Jesus, I thought, are we really such a country of insufferable snobs?” he reportedly recalls.

They “kept on” seeing each other, Harry wrote, “because we genuinely enjoyed each other’s company, and because we didn’t want to admit defeat at the hands of these arseholes”, but eventually “realised it just wasn’t worth the grief and harassment. Especially for her family.”

Flack’s former agent Alex Mullen, speaking to The Mirror, branded the duke’s actions as “gross” and accused him of using his past relationship to help sell his book, saying: “It’s absolutely gross for Prince Harry to reveal such private details about Caroline Flack.

“The way in which the press spoke about her at that time and the reason they split are both very sad and it’s disgusting he’s brought up old long forgotten slurs she had to suffer in full view of the public around the world.”

The 'country is proud of' royal family, Rishi Sunak says

Sunday 8 January 2023 15:28 , Andy Gregory

Rishi Sunak has defended the royal family as an institution which the “country is proud of”.

Asked whether the public can still have faith in the institution after claims in the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming book, the prime minister told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “I think the public like me have enormous regard for the royal family, they’re deeply proud of them.

“I certainly am, it’s one of the things I’m most proud of when I think about what it is to be British. When I get to go around the world and champion Britain as an amazing country with so many things that we can be proud of, our institutions including the royal family are one of those.”

Questioned on whether he felt the royals have been damaged by Harry’s allegations, Mr Sunak said: “In general I wouldn’t get into talking about the royal family but it’s something that I’m proud of and I think the country is proud of.

“We saw that last year very movingly multiple times and I’m confident we’ll see it this year with King Charles’s coronation, which will be another fantastic occasion for the country to come together and celebrate something that’s special about Britain.”

King Charles 'insisted on never complain, never explain response', palace insider reportedly claims

Sunday 8 January 2023 14:46 , Andy Gregory

A palace insider claiming to have knowlege of past discussions about what Prince Harry’s memoir may contain has claimed that it was King Charles who ultimately insisted on the family responding with its standard “never complain, never explain” strategy.

The source claimed to Page Six: “The King wanted to move ahead with the traditional ‘stiff upper lip’ attitude and follow in the Queen’s famous footsteps of ‘never complain, never explain’, but the Prince of Wales argued that perhaps the family should, in fact, go on the offensive and release a statement, much in the same way he said ‘We are very much not a racist family’, but he was overruled by his father.”

However, an individual reported to be a close friend of Prince William told the Sunday Times that despite being a “sitting duck” in the face of his brother’s claims about him, the heir to the throne had kept quiet “for the good of his family and the country” and would “never retaliate”.

Palace advisers set up de-facto 'war room' to plan for fallout from memoir, report claims

Sunday 8 January 2023 13:59 , Andy Gregory

The royal family’s senior advisers set up a de-facto “war room” to deal with any potential fallout from Prince Harry’s memoir, the US publication Page Six has claimed.

Insiders reportedly claim a plan was drawn up to deal whatever revelations emerged from the forthcoming book, with senior staff even discussing the issue at Sandringham over Christmas.

One highly placed palace source told the outlet: “There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold.”

Opinion | Warring royals should take a long walk with their father

Sunday 8 January 2023 13:12 , Andy Gregory

In his latest Centrist Dad column, our former executive editor Will Gore suggests that there are no winners in the latest royal rumble – except perhaps for arch republicans. He writes:

“Whether or not William grabbed Harry by the collar and pushed him into a dog bowl, as Harry alleges in his eagerly anticipated memoir, the breakdown of their relationship – and the telling of it, both officially and unofficially – isn’t a good look for either of them.

“It’s not quite Game of Thrones territory; more like posh EastEnders. And as it happens, the older the princes get, the more it’s possible to imagine them being played by Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden.

“ ... Perhaps King Charles could try a tactic with his boys that I’ve used with my kids. Take them on such a long walk together that the resentment they feel towards one another is eventually transferred to the idiot parent who forced them on the trek in the first place. It’s definitely worked for me.”

Warring royals should take a long walk with their father

Prince Harry reveals he used laughing gas during birth of son

Sunday 8 January 2023 12:39 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has reportedly written that he used laughing gas and ate Nando’s chicken to “enhance my calm” during the birth of his son in 2019, reports my colleague Maanya Sachdeva.

In Spare, the Duke of Sussex describes the scene at London’s Portland Hospital on the day Archie was born, recalling how Meghan Markle was “bouncing on a giant purple ball” when she went into labour and how he placed a photograph of his late mother Princess Diana in the delivery room.

According to MailOnline, Harry wrote: “Meg was so calm, I was calm too. But I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One: Nando’s chicken (brought by our bodyguards). Two: A canister of laughing gas beside Meg’s bed. I took several slow, penetrating hits.”

He also reportedly revealed that, when the nurse came to give his wife laughing gas for the pain, there wasn’t any left. “I could see the thought slowly dawning. ‘Gracious, the husband’s had it all,’” he continued. “‘Sorry,’ I said meekly.”

The duke also reportedly quipped that he “didn’t touch the laughing gas” during the birth of his daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021 “because there was none”.

Prince Harry reveals he used laughing gas during birth of son

Prince Harry's memoir could be 'beginning of end' of monarchy, Charles's biographer warns

Sunday 8 January 2023 11:55 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry’s memoir and its fallout could mark “the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, the author of a 2015 biography of King Charles has suggested.

Catherine Mayer, author of The Heart of a King, also suggested that, while the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royal family are “intended as a defence”, they “will defeat the organisation if they concentrate on the personalities”.

“The whole family is meant to be an idealised reflection of the British people themselves and Harry’s marriage to Meghan made the job much easier,” she told The Observer. “The failure of that project is absolutely catastrophic for the royal family.”

Ms Mayer added: “It is possibly something that will mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy, and that is what we should discuss. It is important, given the lack of trust in the state at the moment and an upsurge in rightwing politics.

“Members of the royal family have become our proxies for anger about racism, misogyny and wealth. This is, after all, an institution that stands for inequality, so there are huge things at stake.”

Prince Harry claims William 'lunged at him and used secret Diana code phrase' after Oprah interview

Sunday 8 January 2023 11:13 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has reportedly claimed that his brother William “lunged” at him and “grabbed my shirt” during a confrontation over his and wife Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

During peace talks with King Charles, which allegedly occurred at Frogmore Cottage after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, Harry writes in his memoir that he was trying to address the bullying allegations against Meghan Markle but that his brother and father “weren’t listening”, The Sun reported.

William was allegedly “really steaming” and shouted at him: “You never came to us. You never came to me”, telling him to take up “with Granny” any grievances he had about the “Megxit” agreement.

Harry reportedly claims William “lunged” and grabbed his shirt, saying “Listen to me, Harold”, and that he loved him and wanted him to be happy, adding: “I swear, I swear on Mummy’s life.”

Harry wrote: “He stopped. I stopped. Pa stopped. He’d gone there. He’d used the secret code, the universal password. Ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis.”

Harry added: “My voice broke as I told him softly: I really don’t think you do.”

Harry claims William 'lunged at him and used secret Diana code' after Oprah interview

Prince William called Meghan Markle 'rude' during reconciliation attempt over tea and biscuits

Sunday 8 January 2023 10:31 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry’s memoir reportedly confirms that there had been several rows with William and Kate Middleton in 2018 – the year that Vanity Fair first asserted that there was tension between the siblings.

A reconciliation was attempted, after the alleged row between Meghan Markle and Kate during a bridesmaid dress fitting, according to the book – but this too descended into chaos.

Kate and William invited Harry and Meghan over to their flat in Kensington Palace for tea and biscuits to “relax the atmosphere” between the couples. But the conflict escalated, culminating in William calling Meghan “rude” and pointing a finger at her. Meghan told William: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face,” according to the book.

Harry and Meghan moved away soon after, first to Frogmore Cottage in 2019, to Vancouver in early 2020, and then to Los Angeles in March 2020.

Charles biographer 'perplexed' by Prince Harry's decision to publish memoir

Sunday 8 January 2023 09:42 , Andy Gregory

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who has written a biography of King Charles, reportedly his friend of 30 years, has said he was “perplexed” by Harry‘s decision to publish a book.

“I genuinely can’t believe it is merely to make a great deal of money because of the perfectly natural urge to want to protect his family, his wife and his children in a very uncertain future,” said Mr Dimbleby, who interviewed Charles in 1994 when the royal admitted having an affair.

“I think there is much more to that, but if he wants reconciliation, I don’t understand how you do it by, as it were, metaphorically, sitting in your Apache and firing pot shots at people who are not going to fire back, as he must very well know.”

Does Charles have a responsibility to fix the feud between William and Harry?

Sunday 8 January 2023 08:51 , Andy Gregory

Many psychologists recommend the involvement of a parent in resolving a sibling rivalry, and Prince Harry’s memoir reveals that a kind of detente may have already been attempted by King Charles with his plea against “misery”, writes Ben Bryant.

But if he wishes to pursue appeasement, the King will have to make peace with his own unflattering characterisations. The problem is further complicated by the fact that William is his heir, and therefore a kind of favourite (which Prince Harry alludes to in the title of his memoir Spare).

“The father isn’t neutral in that the father has a dog in the fight,” says Kevin Burch, a confidence coach who specialises in young men. Another challenge for Charles,” Burch adds, “is the risk that whatever he says is going to end up in the papers.”

Does King Charles have a responsibility to fix the feud between William and Harry?

Timeline of the bitter feud between Princes Harry and William

Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare has caused a sensation before it has even been published, not least over a passage describing an altercation with his brother William, illustrating just how far the pair have drifted apart in recent years.

The row is said to have erupted at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London in 2019, with the Duke of Sussex alleging his sibling had arrived “piping hot” to confront him about his marriage to the American actress Meghan Markle and their running battles with the British press.

After a bitter exchange of views in which William allegedly branded Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” and Harry accused his brother of parroting the media narrative surrounding his relationship, the former allegedly attacked him, according to the younger prince’s account.

Timeline of the bitter feud between Prince Harry and William

Pen Farthing 'evacuated from Kabul' over Prince Harry confessions

Sunday 8 January 2023 07:50 , Namita Singh

A former marine whose charity aims to expatriate animals from Afghanistan claims he has been evacuated from Kabul amid fears Prince Harry’s confession of killing 25 Taliban members could invite “reprisal attacks”.

The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those who had died were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.

Now Pen Farthing, who has been working in the country for some 18 months to get animals from shelters out of Afghanistan, has hit out at the duke’s “badly advised” book.

Tweeting last night, Mr Farthing told his followers of the alleged evacuation from his base.

Pen Farthing 'evacuated from Kabul' as Prince Harry 'invites reprisal attacks'

Harry's claims are like that of a B-list celebrity, says Charles biographer

Sunday 8 January 2023 07:30 , Namita Singh

Royal biographer Jonathan Dimbleby has said Prince Harry’s leaked memoir contains revelations one would expect from “a kind of B-list celebrity”.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday, Dimbleby said he was “perplexed” and “at a loss” over Harry’s memoir, calling the duke a “very troubled man”.

He continued: “I’m concerned, incidentally, that everyone uses the word ‘revelations’.”

Harry's claims are like that of a B-list celebrity, says Charles biographer

Harry's memoir slammed as 'tragic money-making scam'

Sunday 8 January 2023 07:10 , Namita Singh

Colonel Tim Collins, known for a pre-battle speech he made in Iraq, was one of many the many distinguished personnel to criticise Prince Harry, accusing him of turning against the military - his “other family”.

Earlier in the week Col Collins called the revelations in the book “a tragic money-making scam”.

In his controversial memoir, Spare, Harry wrote that flying six missions during his second tour of duty on the front line in 2012 to 2013 resulted in “the taking of human lives”, of which he was neither proud nor ashamed.

Prince Harry, wearing his British Army ceremonial uniform of the Blues And Royals in his role as Captain Harry Wales visits Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, where veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried (Getty Images)

The Daily Telegraph, which obtained a Spanish language copy of the memoir from a bookshop in Spain, earlier reported that Harry said he did not think of those he killed as “people”, but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board.

“So, my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.

Prince Harry 'mocks' Prince William's thinning hair

Sunday 8 January 2023 06:50 , Namita Singh

Prince Harry has reportedly taken a swipe at his brother’s hair loss, the latest blow from his tell-all memoir Spare.

In the book, which is due to go on sale in the UK on Monday, the younger royal mentions seeing the Duke of Wales at his grandfather Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little,” Harry writes, bringing up his “familiar scowl” before describing his brother’s thinning hair as “alarming”.

He noted it was “more advanced than mine” despite only being two years his junior.

Prince Harry allegedly mocks Prince William's thinning hair

Harry claims his role in William's wedding was a 'bare-faced lie'

Sunday 8 January 2023 06:30 , Namita Singh

The Duke of Sussex has called his role as best man at Prince William’s wedding a “bare-faced lie”, according to reports.

Extracts from Harry’s autobiography Spare were published after the book was accidentally put on sale in Spain earlier this week, five days before it was due to be released on 10 January.

In one part of the book, Harry reportedly wrote that he was forced to go along with the “bare-faced lie” that he was William’s best man at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Harry claims his involvement in William's wedding was a 'bare-faced lie', reports say

Prince Harry opens up about 'tainted' romance with late Caroline Flack

Sunday 8 January 2023 06:10 , Namita Singh

Prince Harry has reportedly opened up about his “tainted” romance with Caroline Flack and reflected on the TV presenter’s death, in his leaked memoir.

Sections from the book have been quoted by the UK press after the memoir was accidentally put on sale on 5 January in Spain. The book was officially supposed to be released next Tuesday (10 January).

These include claims Prince William allegedly physically attacked the Duke of Sussex during a confrontation over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle in 2019.

Prince Harry opens up about 'tainted' romance with late Caroline Flack

William keep quiet 'for good of family and country'

Sunday 8 January 2023 05:50 , Namita Singh

Friends of the pair said that William was keeping quiet about the book “for the good of his family and the country”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, one friend said: “William is a sitting duck because Harry knows he isn’t going to retaliate. How many shots can you take at a sitting duck?

“It’s cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches. He’s keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on 25 December 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk (Getty Images)

The same friend adds that William is “burning” on the inside.

Another friend told the paper that William is thinking strategically, as he follows the example of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“We know how closely he followed his grandmother’s example, and the institutional response may win the day over the personal,” the friend said.

“But he is staunchly protective of his own family, and he’s not just going to roll over.”

'Unable to cry in public because of family's preference for not showing emotion'

Sunday 8 January 2023 05:30 , Namita Singh

Prince Harry says in the book he thinks that he is unable to cry in public because of his family’s preference for not showing emotion.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Harry writes: “I disliked the touch of those hands. What’s more, I disliked how they made me feel: guilty.

Prince William and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey following her funeral service (AFP via Getty Images)

“Why was there all that crying from people when I neither cried nor had cried?

“I wanted to cry, and I had tried, because my mother’s life had been so sad... but I couldn’t... not a drop.

“Perhaps I had learnt too well, had absorbed too thoroughly the family maxim that crying was never an option - never.”

'Felt mourners tears on hand'

Sunday 8 January 2023 05:10 , Namita Singh

Prince Harry describes feeling the mourners’ tears on his hands when he shook them, following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling,” he says.

Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, Prince Harry, her son, and Prince Charles, her former husband, join the gun carriage carrying the coffin of Princess of Wales at Marlboro Road in London during the funeral (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.

“Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment.”

Harry says he cried only once after mother's death

Sunday 8 January 2023 04:50 , Namita Singh

The Duke of Sussex has said he only cried once after the death of his mother, and has described feelings of guilt in one of a series of interviews ahead of the publication of his memoir.

In a clip from Harry: The Interview, which will air on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, Harry speaks about being unable to show any emotion when meeting mourners following the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

He also admits to feeling “some guilt” when walking among the gathered crowds outside Kensington Palace, saying the only time he cried was at his mother’s burial.

Harry says he only cried once after mother's death in first interview on memoir

Harry accused of making Invictus Games a terrorist target with Taliban claims

Sunday 8 January 2023 04:30 , Namita Singh

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of making the Invictus Games a target for extremists by revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called Harry “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.

The retired admiral told the Sunday Mirror the Invictus Games – which were due to be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2023 – will now have “serious security issues” because of their direct connection to Harry.

Harry accused of making Invictus Games a terrorist target with Taliban claims

Further revelations 'unlikely' to sway views of Britons

Sunday 8 January 2023 04:10 , Namita Singh

Polls suggest many Britons are becoming bored of the whole royal melodrama, and further revelations are unlikely to shake their views, whether sympathy for Harry and Meghan, or for those they criticise.

However Harry’s book was No 1 on Amazon UK’s bestselling books list yesterday, available for pre-order ahead of its release.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews said that given Britain’s current cost of living crisis, there could be limited support for the complaints of a privileged prince residing in a mansion in California.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on 6 December 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

“They are polarising, Harry and Megan, and I think that this new book by Harry probably won’t change many people’s opinions,” Ms Andrews told Reuters.

“I think this is overkill, it becomes saturation point and people think ‘I don’t want to hear anymore: shut up, go away’.”

No point in 'staying silent'

Sunday 8 January 2023 03:50 , Namita Singh

Prince Harry’s public thoughts will keep coming, with three more TV interviews due to air. They had been timed for broadcast ahead of the official launch of Harry’s book on Tuesday, and excerpts released ahead of time have shown Harry saying he wanted to give his side of the story.

“I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,” Harry says in his interview with Britain’s ITV, which will be the first to be shown.

All this comes just four months after Queen Elizabeth died and Charles acceded to the throne.

A woman poses as she watches an episode of the newly released Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan' about Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in London on 8 December 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

“So here’s Charles trying to establish himself as the new king and now Harry’s thrown this hand grenade and it’s all coming kind of crashing around him,” royal biographer Tina Brown said.

Since Harry and Meghan left royal duties and moved to California in 2020, they have railed at their treatment by the royals and the palace institution.

Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews

Sunday 8 January 2023 03:24 , Namita Singh

Days after Prince Harry‘s memoir accidentally went on sale early with new allegations of discord and conflict within the British royal family, a series of TV interviews with him will start airing on Sunday with the prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the monarchy.

Harry’s book "Spare", which went on sale in Spain on Thursday five days before its official release, chronicles not only hugely personal details, such as how he lost his virginity and took drugs, but also discloses more intimate private instances of family disharmony.

A poster advertising the launch of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare' is seen in a store window on 6 January 2023 in London, England (Getty Images)

His elder brother, heir to the throne Prince William, knocked him over in a brawl, and both siblings begged their father King Charles not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now the Queen Consort, the book says.

Commentators say it has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the days of the royal soap opera in the 1990s around the break-up of Charles’ marriage to his late first wife Princess Diana, William and Harry‘s mother.

Sunday 8 January 2023 03:00 , Emily Atkinson

Harry’s revelations show him to be exactly what they have all always been – absolutely nothing special at all, and that won’t do, writes Tom Peck.

Prince Harry's real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are | Tom Peck

All the explosive revelations and claims from Harry's leaked book Spare so far

Sunday 8 January 2023 02:00 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has continued his seemingly neverending wave of allegations and revelations about the royal family in his new autobiography.

Leaked before the official release, Spare covers a wide range of subjects from his fractious relationship with brother William to the struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997.

With excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book leaked in the run-up to its publication, here are the claims and revelations so far:

Timeline of the bitter feud between Prince Harry and William

Sunday 8 January 2023 01:00 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare has caused a sensation before it has even been published, not least over a passage describing an altercation with his brother William, illustrating just how far the pair have drifted apart in recent years.

The row is said to have erupted at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London in 2019, with the Duke of Sussex alleging his sibling had arrived “piping hot” to confront him about his marriage to the American actress Meghan Markle and their running battles with the British press.

After a bitter exchange of views in which William allegedly branded Ms Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” and Harry accused his brother of parroting the media narrative surrounding his relationship, the former allegedly attacked him, according to the younger prince’s account.

Timeline of the bitter feud between Prince Harry and William

Pen Farthing 'evacuated from Kabul' over fears Prince Harry confessions could invite 'reprisal attacks'

Sunday 8 January 2023 00:00 , Emily Atkinson

A former marine whose charity aims to rescue animals from Afghanistan claims he has been evacuated from Kabul amid fears Prince Harry’s confession of killing 25 Taliban members could invite “reprisal attacks”.

Pen Farthing, who has been working in the country for some 18 months to get animals from shelters out of Afghanistan, has hit out at the duke’s “badly advised” book.

Tweeting last night, Mr Farthing told his followers of the alleged evacuation from his base.

“To the idiots who made dumbass comments in support of #PrinceHarry in my tweet, know I have had to evac from #Kabul tonight in case of potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like me in the wake of his badly judged memoir.. the animals suffer not me. You happy?” he wrote.

It came after Mr Farthing had earlier tweeted: “Well I was a Royalist until today…. Cheers #PrinceHarry You have been very badly advised I would probably say. And glad you thought through the security implications of those of us still out in #Afghanistan trying to bring about some good. #idiot #notmyprince.”

To the idiots who made dumbass comments in support of #PrinceHarry in my tweet below, know I have had to evac from #Kabul tonight in case of potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like me in the wake of his badly judged memoir.. the animals suffer not me. You happy? https://t.co/lpNjTi727p — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) January 6, 2023

Prince William is 'burning' with anger over Harry's claims but will 'never retaliate,' friends claim

Saturday 7 January 2023 23:30 , Emily Atkinson

Prince William is “burning” with anger over claims made by Prince Harry in his leaked memoir, but would “never retaliate”, close friends to the Prince of Wales have said.

William’s confidante described him as a “sitting duck” amid the heaping revelations made by the Duke of Sussex in his new book Spare – a memoir dominated by his rivalry with his brother and the death of their mother, Princess Diana in 1997.

The explosive autobiography reveals many strained facets of the princes’ relationship, from bereaved boys and troubled teens, to warring senior royals and eventual “arch-nemeses”.

Prince William is 'burning' with anger over Harry's claims but will 'never retaliate'

All the times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2022 revelations were proved right, or wrong

Saturday 7 January 2023 22:54 , Emily Atkinson

Throughout the past year, the couple has made a number of shocking revelations about their time as senior members of the royal family. Many of these claims made headlines, and even caught the attention of Buckingham Palace on certain occasions – forcing the Palace to issue statements regarding whether or not Harry and Meghan’s claims were unfounded.

From nursery fire to meeting Kate: Harry and Meghan's biggest revelations of 2022

Prince Harry speaks of 'guilt' he felt for 'crying once' after Diana's death in new trailer

Saturday 7 January 2023 22:15 , Emily Atkinson

Opinion: 'The royal family has a choice to make – but it won't be easy'

Saturday 7 January 2023 21:45 , Emily Atkinson

As a cathartic act of a man deeply resentful of the way he believes his family and the media have treated him and his wife, Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has much to commend it.

Editorial: The royal family has a choice to make – but it won't be easy

Prince Harry describes 'guilt' following Diana's death in new ITV interview clip

Saturday 7 January 2023 21:03 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has reflected on being “unable to show any emotion” while greeting mourners after the death of his mother Diana.

The Duke of Sussex also revealed he only cried “once” after the former Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris, 25 years ago.

These comments are part of a new teaser clip for Harry’s forthcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his new memoir Spare.

Prince Harry describes 'guilt' following Diana's death in new ITV interview clip

Princess Diana's brother called idea of young William and Harry walking behind mother's coffin 'a barbarity'

Saturday 7 January 2023 20:10 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has shared details of an alleged row over whether he and his brother Prince William should walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral, reports say.

His leaked memoir Spare recalls Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer objecting verbally to an idea for the two young princes to flank their mother’s funeral cortege, describing it as “a barbarity”, according to The Telegraph.

But a second plan drawn up to replace the first was rejected by Prince Harry, he claims, which would have required the Prince of Wales, then aged 15, to walk alone behind the coffin.

The Duke of Sussex claims he did not want his brother to undergo the ordeal by himself, the newspaper reports.

Prince Harry opens up about 'tainted' romance with late Caroline Flack

Saturday 7 January 2023 19:10 , Emily Atkinson

Prince Harry has reportedly opened up about his “tainted” romance with Caroline Flack and reflected on the TV presenter’s death, in his leaked memoir.

Sections from the book have been quoted by the UK press after the memoir was accidentally put on sale on 5 January in Spain. The book was officially supposed to be released next Tuesday (10 January).

These include claims Prince William allegedly physically attacked the Duke of Sussex during a confrontation over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle in 2019.

Prince Harry opens up about 'tainted' romance with late Caroline Flack

King Charles likely to be 'extremely pained' by Prince Harry's book, suggests biographer

Saturday 7 January 2023 18:11 , Andy Gregory

Royal biographer Jonathan Dimbleby has suggested that King Charles will be “extremely pained” by Prince Harry’s forthcoming book.

“I can only imagine he is extremely pained, very frustrated and would be very anxious to bring it to an end,” he told the Today show, “because his concern, as he has demonstrated since he came to the throne impeccably, is to act as head of state for a nation which we all know is in pretty troubled condition.”

Dimbleby has reportedly remained friends with the new King since Charles famously revealed he had been unfaithful to Diana after their marriage broke down during a 1994 ITV interview with him, nearly 30 years ago.

The author of Charles’s biography said he would be “very suprised” if Harry wasn’t invited to his father’s coronation in May because “that would fuel the flames”.

Harry's claims are like that of a B-list celebrity, says Charles biographer

Saturday 7 January 2023 17:20 , Andy Gregory

Royal biographer Jonathan Dimbleby has said Prince Harry’s leaked memoir contains revelations one would expect from “a kind of B-list celebrity”, reports my colleague Maanya Sachdeva.

Mr Dimbleby told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he was “perplexed” and “at a loss” over Harry’s memoir, calling the duke a “very troubled man”.

“I’m concerned, incidentally, that everyone uses the word ‘revelations’,” the 78-year-old broadcaster said. “Yes, there are obviously revelations about how he lost his virginity, taking drugs, and how many people he feels he might have shot down from his Apache. But those are the kind of revelations, in part, that you would expect, I suppose, from a B-list celebrity.

What is “much more significant”, Dimbleby continued, are Harry’s “allegations, complaints” against the royal family. “His assertion that this is his side because so far there has only been one side. It seems to me I’ve not heard the other side at all, because the other side is always silent,” Dimbleby said.

Prince Harry recalls role of late mother's hair as good luck charm

Saturday 7 January 2023 16:29 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has reportedly recalled how Meghan Markle placed pregnancy tests on his nightstand, next to a box containing a lock of his late mother Princess Diana’s hair, as the couple were trying to concieve their first child.

According to the MailOnline, Harry writes that Meghan took two at-home pregnancy tests in the bathroom of Nottingham Cottage in 2018, and he awoke to find that she had placed the two tests on his nightstand.

Among only “a few things” on the nightstand was a “blue box with my mother’s hair”, he reportedly writes, recalling: “Right, I thought, good. Let’s see what Mummy can do with this situation”.

The couple soon discovered that the tests were positive, and Harry reportedly describes thinking to himself: “Thank you, Mummy.”

Prince Harry addresses 'Uncle Andrew' scandal in new book, reports claim

Saturday 7 January 2023 15:36 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has reportedly addressed the scandal involving “Uncle Andrew” in his leaked book Spare.

According to US Weekly, which said it had obtained a copy of the memoir, the Duke of Sussex wrote that he “never imagined” he’d lose palace security after his uncle was permitted to retain it.

In January 2022, Andrew was stripped off his royal title after he was accused of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, Virginia Guiffre. He previously claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegation.

In his book, Harry reportedly wrote that Meghan worried their family would be left unprotected after they moved to Montecito, California, and he reassured her, saying: “Never. Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother [Princess Diana]. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew.”

“He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list,” he reportedly writes.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Penguin Random House for comment.

Princess of Wales turns 41 on day prior to Prince Harry book release

Saturday 7 January 2023 14:44 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry’s forthcoming book will be published on the day after the Princess of Wales’s 41st birthday.

Prince William and his wife have been left “reeling” by the allegations in the book, a senior royal source who reportedly knows the couple told Page Six, adding: “Harry and Meghan do always have a knack of picking their timing.”

Voices | We're not asking

Saturday 7 January 2023 13:51 , Andy Gregory

In his latest column, our associate editor Sean O’Grady highlights “a question that doesn’t get asked enough”. He writes:

“Let’s say everything the Sussexes say is 100 per cent true. And the global public believes them and sides with them. Well, what’s the point? What do Harry and Meghan actually want? What would make them happy? What would heal the personal rift between them and the Prince and Princess of Wales, and between them and the King and Queen Consort?

“Ironically, according to “sources”, they want an apology for the wrongs they feel were done against them, and a royal summit to discuss the issues, also raised in the racism row about Lady Susan Hussey. If Hussey and her victim, Ngozi Fulani, can have a meeting of reconciliation, how about one for Harry and Megs?

“ ... But I wonder whether what Harry and Meghan really want is much more – a new, revised Megxit deal. Like Brexit, Megxit isn’t working out that well for anyone. When Harry says he wants his father and brother “back”, he is sincere – of course he does. But is he really seeking to renegotiate the terms of Megxit after the passing of the Queen?”

We’re not asking the right question about Harry and Meghan | Sean O’Grady

Sealing their fate: Prince Harry ‘warned his good omen risked bloody demise for coastal dwellers'

Saturday 7 January 2023 12:59 , Andy Gregory

In his memoir, Prince Harry reportedly describes a series of “good omens” he noticed while he and the Duchess of Sussex sought to have their first child – but recalls being warned that one such “magical” indicator risked “luring” Scottish wildlife to a “bloody death”.

During a visit to the Queen Mother’s former home on the north coast of Scotland, the Castle of Mey, Prince Harry talks of coming across a bob of seals – which he began “serenading” but received “nothing” in response, according to the MailOnline.

However, when Meghan started her own song, Harry says that the animals “responded to her” with their own “seal opera”, which he reportedly viewed as a “good omen” and like a “fairytale”, writing: “She really is magic, I thought ... Even the seals know it.”

After jumping into the water and swimming towards the seals in celebration, the royal reportedly writes that the pair returned to the castle, where his father’s Australian chef informed them that parts of the Scottish coast were “infested with Orcas” and that “luring” the seals to the shoreline with their singing had heightened their chances of a “bloody death”.

Prince Harry’s memoir had to be translated from American English, publishing source claims

Saturday 7 January 2023 12:33 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir at one point had to be translated from American English into its more British-sounding final form, someone involved in its publication has reportedly claimed.

“It was extraordinary,” the US publishing source told The Times. “A member of the royal family describing everything as ‘awesome’ and using phraseology like: ‘We had gotten ourselves into a difficult situation’ — we had to go through the whole manuscript to make it sound like he was actually English.”

Nevertheless, the source added: “It’s a very well-written book which is both heartfelt and convincing.”

The same source claimed to the paper that Prince Harry had second thoughts about publishing the memoir, shortly after his visit to Britain for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (see post below).

Prince Harry ‘had second thoughts’ about book after Platinum Jubilee visit, publishing source claims

Saturday 7 January 2023 12:14 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry briefly decided to cancel the publication of his memoir, two weeks after his visit to Britain last June for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a publishing source has claimed – with the team working on Spare supposedly told: “He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.”

Insiders at Penguin Random House speculated that the royal family had told the Duke of Sussex that if the book were published while Queen Elizabeth was alive there would be “no way back”.

The US publishing source told The Times: “The book was all ready to go but visiting his grandmother he had second thoughts.

“That was such a dark day. Everyone had been working so hard on this project in utmost secrecy — and with the expectation this would turn out to be one of the biggest and most historic books we would ever get to publish.

“And then, just after Harry’s last trip to London, the boss walked in and said: ‘He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.’ I can’t tell you — it is an enormous and expensive operation getting a book like this ready and everyone involved was devastated.”

