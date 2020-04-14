Prince Harry likely to give up hunting over Meghan's dislike of the sport

Photo credit: Pool - Getty Images

Prince Harry is likely to give up hunting, according to comments made by conservationist and friend of the couple, Dame Jane Goodall. His reason for no longer participating in the bloody sport comes down to Meghan's dislike of it, she explained.

In an interview with the Radio Times about her new documentary, Goodall said that Harry and William were "champions of the natural world, except they hunt and shoot".

She added: "But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him."

Both Harry and William have faced criticism in the past for their participation in royal family shoots despite both being vocal supporters of numerous animal welfare and conservation charities.

Goodall also gave an update on how the royal couple is finding their new life in North America: "I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now."

The conservationist also recalled a touching moment she shared with the couple at Frogmore Cottage last year, where Harry gave an insight into how they would be raising their son.

"At the end [of the conversation], Meghan came in to listen with Archie. He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, 'I suppose he’ll have to learn this.' Harry said, 'No, he’s not growing up like that.'"

