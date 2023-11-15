Prince Harry and King Charles share warm phone call in ‘turning point’ in relations

The pair pictured in 2019. They have barely spoken in recent years - WIREIMAGE

The King’s 75th birthday marked a “turning point” in relations with the Duke of Sussex, The Telegraph understands.

Father and son enjoyed a warm conversation on Tuesday, after Prince Harry, 39, called the King to wish him a happy birthday.

After a lengthy spell during which the two have barely spoken, the chat marked a notable shift in tone, even ending with an agreement to speak again next week.

The King also spoke on the phone with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, are understood to have recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather, who they have only met on a handful of occasions, but which would have delighted him.

The fact that both sides have signalled a desire to bury the hatchet and start to mend their relationship was hailed a positive sign that was celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic.

As the King joined close friends for a birthday dinner at Clarence House on Tuesday night, he will undoubtedly have felt a weight lifted from his shoulders.

The development comes as the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and its devastating aftermath is laid bare in the new series of The Crown, released on Thursday.

The new series of The Crown, which will dramatise Princess Diana's final days, is released on Thursday - NETFLIX

The first part of the final series thrusts the King and his sons into the spotlight as it examines the late Princess’s movements in her final weeks, dramatising both Prince William and Prince Harry’s cherished final interactions with their mother.

The Duke made clear in various interviews surrounding the publication of his memoir, Spare, in January that he wanted to reconcile with his father.

He wrote warmly of his relationship with his “Pa” and later said in a television interview that he would “always love” him.

However, he insisted that he wanted an apology from his family before he could move on, insisting that the “ball is in their court.”

His position is thought to have baffled and angered senior members of the Royal family in equal measure, many of whom felt deeply betrayed by the personal revelations he had made.

Harry had hoped that by laying all of his cards on the table and laying bare his pain, he might jolt his family into contacting him and apologising for the perceived neglect.

Prince Harry has expressed a desire to reconcile with his father - GETTY IMAGES

But such an apology never came. While the emotional distance from his son was said to cause him “great pain,” the King, who has never relished confrontation, chose instead to park the issue while he concentrated on matters of state.

In an apparent retaliation for the barbs flying from California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to “vacate” their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, just as Prince Harry’s damning memoir was released.

But the King was said to have been genuinely thrilled that his younger son flew over from California for his Coronation in May.

The pair had held peace talks before Prince Harry confirmed his plans to attend the ceremony and the “positive conversations” were interpreted at the time as a significant step towards reconciliation.

But since then, there had been little movement.

Although the Duke made a subsequent visit to London, in September, their respective diaries and work commitments meant the two were unable to meet up.

There seemed to have been little improvement come Prince Harry’s 39th birthday in mid-September, when relations were so strained that he did not hear from his father or his brother.

Then, in recent days, the Duke’s office felt obliged to put out a formal correction after reports wrongly suggested he had been invited to the King’s birthday dinner at Clarence House.

In fact, they said, there had been “no contact” regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s birthday celebration, which was largely for close friends.

The apparent dispute was considered by some to be a sign of the deep resentment between the two sides but simply reflected a desire to correct the record.

Today, those on both sides hope that instead, Prince Harry’s olive branch on the King’s birthday marked a genuine turning point, offering an opportunity for both father and son to move forwards.