Prince Harry just made a powerful speech on racism

Prince Harry addressed institutional racism in a virtual speech at the annual Diana Awards, saying more needs to be done around the world.

The pre-recorded message was created for the online ceremony, which honours UK youth who continue Princess Diana's charitable legacy, and was held on what would have been her 59th birthday.

Harry told them: "I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards, as they honour the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you. You all are doing such incredible work, and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you to make a positive mark on the world. And I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it.

"I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you, and I can assure you she would have been fighting in your corner. Like many of you, she never took the easy route or the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something, and she stood up for people who needed it," he continued. "Right now, we are seeing situations around the world where division, isolation, and anger are dominating, as pain and trauma come to the surface. But I see the greatest hope in people like you, and I'm confident about the world's future and its ability to heal, because it is in your hands."

Prince Harry recorded a video for the @DianaAward #2020DianaAwards taking place today (on what would be Princess Diana’s 59th birthday).

In it, he says institutional racism is still “endemic” in our societies and has pledged that he and Meghan will be “part of the change” needed. pic.twitter.com/5tbE263b3k

— Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 1, 2020

"My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven't done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I, too, am sorry - sorry that we haven't got the world to a place you deserve it to be," said Harry. "Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you."

Harry added that he and Meghan remain "committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading."

The powerful speech comes after Meghan gave her own address to students about to graduate from her old high school, telling them: "You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to, because most of you are 18 or you're going to turn 18 so you're going to vote."

