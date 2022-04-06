Prince Harry Jokes with Former Army Instructor Competing in Invictus Games: 'You Used to Shout at Me So Much'

Prince Harry

Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry

Prince Harry's next Invictus Games is reuniting him with someone from his army training days.

The Duke of Sussex surprised Team U.K. ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands with a video call from his California home, which he shares with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lili. The paralympic-style event kicks off on April 16.

During the call, Prince Harry reconnected with Vic Wales, who was his physical training corps instructor while he was a cadet at Royal Military College Sandhurst.

"Is my PTI from Sandhurst in here somewhere?" Harry asked, prompting athletes to point her out. "There she is. I can't believe after, how many years — 15 years? — our paths are about to cross again."

"You used to shout at me so much," he added, prompting laughter from the team.

"Needed it," one of the athletes told Harry with a nod.

"I needed it? Yeah, cool — well, that's also fair enough," Prince Harry replied.

The lead-up to the Invictus Games was described as a "rollercoaster" by one athlete, given that the Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You realize that no one, not just you guys, no one's got any excuses for not being fit now," Harry joked to a round of laughter.

"For a lot of you, you've already, as far as I'm concerned, you've already won gold by just getting to this point," Harry told them. "The fact that you are sitting there now wearing that strip and you are able to wear the Union Jack on your arm again, that means so much to every single one of you."

Prince Harry Invictus

The Duke of Sussex, 37, chatted with members of The Netherlands team and practiced his Dutch with the athletes to get ready to host this year's Invictus Games in their home country.

Before he signed off, one athlete told him, "Don't forget your hat," and Harry replies, "Ah, yes," reaching down to grab a bright orange cap — the national color of The Netherlands.

He then whips out some matching orange sunglasses and unzips his sweatshirt to reveal a T-shirt and shorts in the same shade, all while The Netherlands team applauds him.

💛🖤| Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons. We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague. As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family. #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/HD7kRr3ZX7 — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 12, 2022

This year's Invictus Games will be hosted in The Hague from April 16-22.

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.