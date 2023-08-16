Prince Harry: Invictus Games focuses on recovery, not injury

The Duke of Sussex says the Invictus Games 'doesn’t focus on what causes the injury' but is 'really about the recovery' - Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The Invictus Games is about military veterans’ recovery process and learning how to be part of a community again, rather than how they sustained their injuries, the Duke of Sussex has declared.

He discusses the premise of the event in his long-awaited Heart of Invictus Netflix documentary series, which will be released on Aug 30.

A slick trailer, released on Wednesday, is based on the Duke’s rousing opening and closing speeches during last year’s Invictus Games in the Hague.

“It is here at the Invictus Games that you realise whatever you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level,” he says.

He tells competitors at the end of the games: “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it.

“You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus.”

The Duke founded the games in 2014, aiming to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding for wounded, injured and sick military veterans.

Heart of Invictus follows a group of competitors from around the globe, tracking their journey as they work to overcome life-changing injuries or illnesses to take part in the event. Each episode is one hour long.

The five-part series will be released just 10 days ahead of this year’s event, which will run from Sept 9-16 in Düsseldorf.

In the trailer, the Duke speaks directly to the camera, saying: “The games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be a part of a community again.”

He is also filmed meeting competitors, telling one: “Everyone’s going to struggle at some point.”

A female competitor from Ukraine says that to rehabilitate herself, she needs Invictus but that war does not allow them to relax.

Among those who appear on screen is Yulia “Taira” Paievska, a Ukrainian military medic, who was captured by Russian forces during the siege of Mariupol.

She had been due to participate in last year’s games as part of the Ukrainian team, but was captured shortly ahead of the event.

She had previously been given a body camera to participate in the documentary series which was later smuggled out of the country.

Ms Paievska was released by the Russians last June and received a phone call from the Duke one week later.

She credited the media attention surrounding the games with helping to save her life.

“I am very grateful to Prince Harry, because it was after ... the Invictus Games that the Russians stopped interrogating and torturing me,” she told The Telegraph.

“I think that spreading the word to the whole world influenced their decision to trade me in a prisoner exchange.”

Yulia Paievska is one of those who appears in the Netflix show - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

The series has been produced by Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, the Oscar-winning director and producer, in collaboration with the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions.

The Duke is credited as an executive producer on Heart of Invictus, as is Lord Allen of Kensington, chairman of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Sussexes’ multi-year Netflix deal, rumoured to be worth $100 million (£78 million), was announced with much fanfare in September 2020 – with the streaming service predicting that the couple’s programmes would provide its “most exciting and most viewed” content the following year.

Heart of Invictus was the first project to be announced, in April 2021, and was originally slated for release the following spring. That date was later put back until autumn, before being rescheduled for this summer.

It will be only the second Netflix production so far released by the couple, following their six-part Harry & Meghan documentary series released in December.