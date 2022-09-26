Prince Harry Is "Hustling" to Change Parts of His Memoir After Queen Elizabeth's Death

"He is afraid that he’ll come off insensitive."

Royal drama has been plentiful following Queen Elizabeth II's death and the reunion between Prince Harry and his family After a source shared that the fate of Archie and Lilibet's HRH ("His and Her Royal Highness") status will rely heavily on King Charles's thoughts on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, a royal expert says that Harry is making some last-minute edits in his book.

"He is afraid that he’ll come off insensitive and he’s afraid that there will be backlash if he releases some of these stories right after the death of Queen Elizabeth as his father King Charles is trying to start his reign on a high note," Kinsey Schofield told GB News. "We’re being told that he is hustling, trying to get some items removed, trying to work around some of the stories he’s told in his book."

But she added that it could be too far past his deadline to make those changes. "That just might not be an option at this time, if he really does want that fall release date close to Christmas to get the Christmas rush, those pages may already be on the printer."

After Charles's ascent to the throne, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children became eligible for prince and princess titles, however, the kids are still awaiting HRH status, which would provide them with added security details. The children's titles are still listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" in the line of succession, something that Harry and Meghan are allegedly "furious" about. The status of their HRH status rests in the hands of the king, and he's allegedly waiting for Harry's highly anticipated memoir to hit the shelves. But there's now talk that the release date could be pushed to 2023.

Schofield also told the outlet that Markle is working on some changes on her podcast, Archetypes. "I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghans’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the royal family," she said. "According to sources, Harry did not anticipate so much love for the family over the last few weeks. Harry is intimidated by the reaction, so much love for his grandmother and so much love for King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla. He was taken aback by that and that’s what got him into this whirlwind."

