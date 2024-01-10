Prince Harry to Be Honored as a 'Living Legend of Aviation' — and John Travolta Is Hosting!

John Travolta famously danced with Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, at the White House

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry in Sept. 2023 at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry is flying into a special group.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is among the four people who will be inducted at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19, it was announced on Wednesday. The event, hosted by John Travolta, will honor "those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace."

Prince Harry served as a helicopter pilot during his military service in the British Army, flying training missions in the U.S., U.K. and Australia as well as combat missions in Afghanistan.

He was awarded his Flying Wings in 2010 following completion of the eight-month Army Pilot Course with the Army Aviation Centre, learning to fly the Firefly fixed-wing aircraft and the Squirrel helicopter and accumulating approximately 220 flying hours. Harry spent 3½ years in training and operational service with the Apache Force during his time with the Army Air Corps, winning the prize for best co-pilot gunner during training and becoming a fully operational Apache pilot in February 2012.

In his memoir Spare, released one year ago, Prince Harry said he wanted to leave the war in Afghanistan with his "conscience intact."

"I made it my purpose, from day one, to never to go to bed with any doubt whether I had done the right thing...whether I had shot at Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity. I wanted to return to Great Britain with all my limbs, but more than that I wanted to get home with my conscience intact," Harry wrote.



JOHN STILLWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry in 2012

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE around the release of his book, the Duke of Sussex addressed how he reconciles the ethical impacts of war, including the lives that are lost and taken.

"I don't know that you ever fully reconcile the painful elements of being at war. This is something each soldier has to confront, and in the nearly two decades of working alongside service personnel and veterans, I've listened to their stories and have shared mine," Prince Harry told PEOPLE.

"In these conversations, we often talk about the parts of our service that haunt us — the lives lost, the lives taken. But also the parts of our service that heal us and the lives we've saved," he added.

The Living Legends of Aviation also praised Prince Harry as the creator of the Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style sporting competition for wounded service personnel and veterans.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince William and Prince Harry post with their trainers in 2009

Fellow inductees this year include Navy pilot Fred George, President and CEO of CAE (formerly Canadian Aviation Electronics) Marc Parent and Steve Hinton, an American aviator who held a world speed record from 1979 to 1989. Lauren Sánchez will also receive the "Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award."

This year's star-studded event will also include William Shatner, Kenny G, Kurt Russell and others.

In addition to their shared interest in aviation, Prince Harry and Travolta may connect over memories of Princess Diana. Travolta, 69, famously twirled around the dance floor with Harry's late mother at a 1985 White House state dinner hosted by then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan.

corbis/Getty Images John Travolta and Princess Diana in 1985

Speaking with Esquire Mexico in 2021, Travolta admitted that he hadn't prepared to dance with the royal.

"I didn't think they'd ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honor of doing so, and I thought, 'There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all,' " he revealed. "That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task."

The actor said that the experience felt like a "fairytale" that he would continue to remember for decades to come.

"Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It's midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance," he said. "She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale."

He added, "Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment."



