Prince Harry Heads to Television, Proving Meghan Markle Isn't the Only One with a Flair for Entertainment

Following Meghan Markle's narration of the Disney+ documentary Elephant, released earlier this month, Prince Harry is proving that his wife isn't the only one fit for the small screen. After their recent choice to step down as senior members of the royal family and their subsequent move to Los Angeles, it seems Harry's already landed his first gig: introducing a special 75th anniversary episode of Thomas and Friends called "Thomas and the Royal Engine." It didn't take him long to turn into a proper Angelino, did it?

The episode follows Thomas the Tank Engine's journey to London to visit the queen and features a voiceover by Rosamund Pike, best known for her role as Amy in Gone Girl.

As if this gig isn't cute enough, it also holds a special meaning for Harry, who was a big fan of Thomas himself as a child.

"Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years—entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters," the Duke of Sussex said, per Variety. "I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary."

The 1987 photo above shows Prince Harry and his brother Prince William (3- and 5-years-old, respectively) being dropped off at Mrs. Mynor's Nursery School by their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Carefully tucked under the young prince's arm is none other than a Thomas the Tank Engine school bag, as pointed out by The Sun.

The royal episode will be released to Netflix on May 1, and then to U.K.'s Milkshake on May 2. In the meantime, we'll be pondering some important questions: Will Harry pass down his love of Thomas and Friends to his son, Archie? When will Meghan and Harry enroll little Archie in acting classes so he can be like mom and dad? And finally, does Harry have a Cameo account yet? Asking for a friend.

