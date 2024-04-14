Prince Harry Goes Behind the Camera of New Netflix Series in Florida

The still-untitled project will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo”

BACKGRID Prince Harry at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge on April 13

Prince Harry is hard at work on his polo-focused Netflix series.

On April 13, the Duke of Sussex, 39, was spotted at the National Polo Center in Wellington, Fla., with a film crew capturing footage for one of his and Meghan Markle’s recently announced projects for the streaming platform.

Earlier this week, the couple’s Archewell Productions revealed they have two new Netflix series in the “early stages” of production as part of a multiyear deal. One show will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” and the other will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” according to a press release.

The Duke of Sussex went under the radar on Saturday, dressed in black jeans and a grey T-shirt, while working behind the scenes alongside the film crew as they captured a US Open quarterfinal match.

Harry, who has played polo for decades, and Meghan, 42, are serving as executive producers on the polo show, and the Duchess of Sussex is also taking on that role on the other series.



BACKGRID Prince Harry

While Meghan didn’t attend the polo event at the National Polo Center on Saturday, she was seen at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington a day earlier alongside her longtime friend Serena Williams, 42, as Harry competed.

Filming for the polo series took place at Friday's event as well. The couple may make cameo appearances but are not slated to be the stars of the show.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” the release continued.

Both Netflix series’ titles and release dates are still unknown.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who previously starred in Suits (now streaming on Netflix), inked their deal with the streaming giant in 2020 after moving to her home state of California.

