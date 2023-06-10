Prince Harry gives flight attendant a Spare gift

The flight attendant shared a picture of himself with the Duke of Sussex on the American Airlines journey

The Duke of Sussex appeared to give a copy of his memoir to a flight attendant as a gift on his plane journey home from giving evidence in court in the UK.

Holden Pattern posted a picture of himself with the Duke on Instagram stories while aboad the American Airlines flight on Friday – captioning the image “passenger prince” with a crown emoji.

He later posted a photograph of Spare, claiming that he “found this in my luggage that a passenger gave me” – though he did not explicitly say that the Duke gave him the book.

Instagram photo

The Duke had been in the UK to give evidence against Mirror Group Newspapers, which he is suing over 148 articles he alleges came from illegal activity, including phone-hacking.

He became the first senior royal in more than 130 years to give evidence in the witness box, but swiftly dashed back to the US afterwards to be with his family in California.

Spare quickly became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever following its release in January. It contains a number of salacious anecdotes about life in the Royal family.

They included a fight with his brother, the Prince of Wales, and how the Duke lost his virginity to an older woman in a field as a teenager.