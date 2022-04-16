Prince Harry Gives Driving Challenge a Go as Meghan Markle Cheers Him on at Invictus Games

Stephanie Petit
·4 min read
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off the Invictus Games!

Ahead of the event's opening ceremony on Saturday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out earlier in the day to see the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge. They were clearly into the off-roading action, as they pulled some surprised faces while taking in the event.

The couple matched in sunglasses and black tops — Harry wore a polo with the Invictus Games logo, while Meghan sported a jacket over a white top and jeans with her hair tied back into a ponytail.

RELATED: All of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Invictus Games Moments — Including Their First Outing as a Couple!

The driving challenge is designed to test skill, precision, navigational ability, observation and teamwork — and Prince Harry even had a go at it himself.

He hopped in a Land Rover and hung out the window to help the driver navigate obstacles, including a tricky set of hills. Meghan was nearby, cheering her husband on.

Both Meghan and Harry also squeezed into kiddie cars to go for a ride with some young drivers. Prince Harry's car seemed to come out victorious in the race, and he raised his hands above his head to celebrate!

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, attended the same event ahead of the Sydney Invictus Games in 2018, shortly after the couple announced they were expecting their first child, son Archie Harrison. They wore matching Invictus Games shirts for the outing.

Once they arrived on Cockatoo Island, the couple hopped into an SUV, where they were driven to the racing track. While there, Meghan and Harry were introduced to several volunteers and athletes. Soon after, the Jaguar Land Rover began swerving through the cones.

Harry and Meghan Invictus Games
Harry and Meghan Invictus Games

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games in 2018

On Friday, Meghan and Prince Harry made their first appearance in The Hague to attend a welcome reception for athletes, family and friends. Meghan sported an all white ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers with a matching oversized blazer, while Harry opted for a suit sans tie.

They were escorted by Team Netherlands athletes and some of their family members, including a mom who used carried her baby reportedly wrapped in Meghan's tan coat.

prince harry, meghan markle
prince harry, meghan markle

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

This year's Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Meghan will join Prince Harry in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games, the international sports competition founded by Harry for wounded service members and veterans.

But it isn't Meghan's first Invictus experience. In 2017, she joined Harry at the Toronto Games, marking the couple's first official appearance together. She was by his side again in 2018 for the Sydney Games.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In 2014, Harry — who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan — was inspired to establish the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competitive event showing the unconquerable spirit of wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women.

Harry said at a Nov. 2021 gala at New York City's Intrepid Museum that he created the Invictus Games "to honor the legacy of those who have given so much" as well as to show "that the men and women who have experienced service injuries, as well as their families, are the strongest people in the world...and they deserve a platform to be seen, a platform to be recognized and a platform to be truly celebrated."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.

Before they met, both Meghan and Harry shared a commitment to supporting the troops. In addition to the Invictus Games, Harry has inspired veterans with the Walking with the Wounded charity and the Endeavour Fund. Meghan, meanwhile, traveled to Afghanistan in December 2014 on a USO tour.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.23

    First Busey Corporation's ( NASDAQ:BUSE ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.23 per share on 29th of April...

  • Meghan Markle Makes Stunning Appearance in All-White Ensemble at Invictus Games

    The Duchess of Sussex smiled widely and waved to fans in her first visit to Europe with Prince Harry since they stepped down as senior royals.

  • See All the Best Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2022 Invictus Games

    The Sussexes' first big trip of 2022 was to support a cause close to Prince Harry's heart

  • Devin Nunes, a Trump ally, loses CNN defamation appeal

    A federal appeals court said Devin Nunes, an ex-California congressman and ally of former-President Donald Trump, cannot revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN. The suit alleged that CNN falsely reported that Nunes was involved with a Ukrainian-related plot to dig up dirt on Joe Biden during the presidential campaign.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol