Prince Harry’s Friend Says He Felt “Erased” From Royal Family After Christmas Snub

A new book is shedding light on some major royal drama during Christmas 2019, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by the Queen during her holiday address. To catch you up real quick, the Queen gave her traditional speech at Christmas and royal watchers noticed that she didn’t have a picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on her desk. And now author Christopher Anderson has alleged in his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, that the Queen purposefully removed a photo of the Sussexes.



“I think this is a turning point,” Anderson told Us Weekly. “There are all sorts of subtle messages that are conveyed in this, kind of soap opera that goes on. In 2018, she sat there in front of a Christmas tree. She gave her Christmas address and there were the family photos.…including Archie and Megan and Harry, very prominently displayed.”



But the next year, the family wasn’t included in the display. Anderson even said the Queen was asked “which photographs she [wanted] in the shot next to her,” and she responded, “We won’t be needing that one” while pointing to a pic of the Sussexes.

“I think that was a hurtful [for him to see],” Christopher explained. “A friend of Harry’s told me that he felt that he was being erased in a sense from the family.” Shortly after, Harry and Meghan made their decision to step away from senior royal duties and move to America. As Christopher put it, “It seems very subtle, but when you think about it, when somebody cuts you out of the family album, so to speak, it’s a pretty strong message.”

Harry and Meghan haven’t spoken about the perceived snub, but they’ve made it clear that they’re still close to the Queen (who they named their daughter Lilibet after).

