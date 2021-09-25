Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan visit 9/11 landmarks in NYC, will speak at Global Citizen Live

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have crossed the country to visit New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in California, met with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at One World Observatory Thursday ahead of their appearance at Global Citizen Live on Saturday.

Meghan wore black from head to toe, including her slacks, blazer, turtleneck and heels. Harry coordinated in a black suit and tie. Gov. Kathy Hochul, de Blasio's writer wife Chirlane McCray and their son, Dante de Blasio, joined the royal couple.

After taking in views from the 102nd floor of the observatory, Harry and Meghan made their way back down to pose for photos in front of the building, which stands near where the center’s former twin towers were destroyed by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visit the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

They also stopped by the neighboring Sept. 11 memorial plaza. They looked out over a reflecting pool where one of the towers stood and then visited the Sept. 11 museum.

The following day, the two visited students at a Harlem public school Friday, where Meghan read her children’s book, "The Bench," to about two dozen students who sat cross-legged with her husband in the play yard.

Duchess Meghan reads from her book "The Bench," as Prince Harry (bottom right) and second grade students listen, during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Harry and Meghan also donated two garden boxes filled with vegetables and herbs to the school after the event. Through their Archewell Foundation, in partnership with Procter & Gamble, they also stocked the school’s pantry with personal health and hygiene supplies.

Duchess Meghan is hugged by a student during a visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

On Saturday, Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, will speak at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity, according to an event press release.

There's no word on if their children, 2-year-old Archie and 3-month-old Lilibet, made the trip.

Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour event broadcast around the world in an effort "to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty," according to its website. With the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world, they are calling on the G7 and European Union to share at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately with those most in need.

The show will feature performances from all over the world. Notable artists participating this year include Billie Eilish, BTS, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Ricky Martin and more. Viewers can watch on several platforms including Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter starting at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday.

From left, Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio, Chirlane McCray and Dante de Blasio pose at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City.

Prince Harry previously attended Global Citizen's "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" in May and gave an impassioned speech.

"This pandemic will not end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity," he told thousands of vaccinated healthcare and essential workers. He also noted the importance of worldwide vaccinations.

"None of us should be comfortable with thinking that we can be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer," he said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at a taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert in Inglewood, Calif. on May 2, 2021.

Harry and Meghan have embarked on additional philanthropic endeavors in the past year, marking milestone moments by supporting charities.

For their third anniversary in May, they announced they were working with World Central Kitchen to build a new community relief center in Mumbai, India, which is dealing with the devastating effects of COVID-19.

When Lilibet was born in June, in lieu of gifts, the couple asked well-wishers to support organizations working for women and girls including Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or the Myna Mahila Foundation.

For Meghan's 40th in August, she launched "40x40," an initiative aimed at pushing for people around the world to dedicate 40 minutes to support women's return to the workforce, many of whom have lost their jobs amid the pandemic.

The couple made Time's 2021 list of the 100 most influential people and posed together for one of the outlet's worldwide covers. In a feature story about the pair, José Andrés, Founder of World Central Kitchen, praised the couple for not staying silent and showing compassion for strangers.

