Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are all smiles in rare posed portrait

Many people have ditched work clothes in quarantine, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suited up for a rare and newly released photo of the two smiling and sharing a chair.

In the picture, shot by Matt Sayles, Prince Harry and Meghan lean on each other and seem to be enjoying themselves. It appears to be the first public portrait of the two since they they moved to Southern California with young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor build a new, independent kind of royal lifestyle.

The picture was shared along with the announcement that the Duke and Duchess will be hosting a virtual conversation, a Time100 Talk about "Engineering a Better World," on Oct. 20.

The chat will feature talks with a number of guests, including Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and the hosts of Teenager Therapy, a podcast that the couple appeared on recently as part of World Mental Health Day.

In the podcast episode from last week, Meghan reflected on facing "damaging" and "manufactured" stories about herself.

"I'm told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she said. "Eight months of that, I wasn't even visible – I was on maternity leave with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out: It's almost unsurvivable. That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like. I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

Harry added, "Every single one of us have mental health and every single one of us have got stuff going on that we either need to talk about or we need help with, or that we have some form of compassion and empathy for other people that are going through something similar."

The Duke and Duchess were behind the development of the Time100 talk theme, which, as Time notes, is related to the mission of their nonprofit, Archewell – to build online communities that are more safe and compassionate.

Harry and Meghan are set to lead conversations and make the opening and closing remarks for the session.

It's just the latest way that the couple, who nearly seven months ago stepped back from their royal senior roles, have engaged in public conversation. In September, they spoke in a Time video in which they encouraged people to vote. Days after their podcast appearance, they also talked in a fundraising video chat with activist Malala Yousafzai to commemorate International Day of the Girl Child, which the United Nations declared in 2011 to promote girls' rights and address the challenges girls face around the world.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan suit up for rare portrait, announcement