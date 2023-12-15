Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan release their 2023 holiday card: What's inside

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 2023 holiday card has arrived.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their media company Archewell Productions and their Archewell Foundation sent a virtual greeting Friday wishing recipients a "happy holiday season" and sharing gratitude for their support this year, according to People and Entertainment Tonight.

Included is a highlights reel from their foundation's 2022-23 impact report, which details how Archewell has worked to "uplift communities ... across the globe," build "a better online world" and promote "access to ethical journalism." The thumbnail for the video is a photo of the couple applauding joyfully at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September.

Their children, 4-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet, are not part of the message, which focuses on the Sussexes' philanthropic work in the years since they stepped down from their senior royal roles.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 2023 holiday card included a photo of the couple at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony. The two are pictured at the Sept. 16 event here.

Their season's greetings come nearly a week after the other royals released their Christmas cards.

Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his family released a pair of new Christmas cards to mark the season. Their 2023 card shows the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, casually clad in white button-downs and jeans, matching their three kids: Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla released their first official Christmas card as king and queen.

The photo was taken by Hugo Burnand, the official photographer of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace following the coronation in May. Their majesties are seen wearing the same clothing they donned after their coronation, including their robes of estate.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's card was released on the heels of Harry winning his phone hacking lawsuit in the U.K. against the Daily Mirror's publisher, his first of several lawsuits against British tabloids to go to trial, on Friday.

