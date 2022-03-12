Prince Harry Dons Orange and Practices His Dutch Ahead of 5th Invictus Games: 'Do You Think I'm Ready?'

Prince Harry is gearing up for the Invictus Games!

The Duke of Sussex, 37, chatted with members of The Netherlands team in a cute clip posted to Twitter Saturday ahead of the fifth annual Games.

Harry — who was joined by Jelle van der Steen, Wouter Bakker, Fenna Geugjes, and Alina Zoet — practiced his Dutch with the athletes to get ready to host this year's Invictus Games in their home country.

In the video, Harry asks the athletes to help him brush up on his Dutch. While appearing on a video chat with The Netherlands team members, he tells them, "One more time guys, please. You know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well. So how do I say, 'Good afternoon. You've done a great job,' in Dutch?"

As they all speak over each other to try and teach him the phrase, Harry looks confused and pauses, then gives it his best try, impressing the athletes.

"Anything else I need to know?" he asks.

Geugjes, who plays basketball, asks Harry, "Can you say stroopwafel?" while holding up one of The Netherlands' famous sweet treats and taking a bite.

Harry correctly pronounces the word, adding that he "loves" stroopwafel, which are speculoos wafer cookies with caramel in between, and notes that Geugjes gave him a double thumbs-up for his pronunciation.

"What else do I need to know?" he asks, and Bakker tells him, "Scheveningen," referring to a district of The Hague. The name of the seaside proves to be a bit more difficult for Harry to pronounce, but after a few tries, he nails it.

"Do you think I'm ready?" he asks the team, before telling them in Dutch, "Thank you, see you soon in The Hague."

Before he signs off, Zoet tells him, "Don't forget your hat," and Harry replies, "Ah, yes," reaching down to grab a bright orange cap — the national color of The Netherlands.

He then whips out some matching orange sunglasses and unzips his sweatshirt to reveal a T-shirt and shorts in the same shade, all while The Netherlands team applauds him.

This year's Invictus Games will be hosted in The Hague from April 16-22. The Games were originally set to take place in 2020, but were postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, and eventually pushed to 2022.

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.

