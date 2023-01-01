Prince Harry Is Doing Two Major New TV Interviews To Promote His Memoir 'Spare'



Hot on the heels of his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is gearing up to promote his memoir Spare.

He's booked himself an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.

Bradby has known Prince Harry since he was a teenager, and their interview will be broadcast on ITV early next month.

According to The Times, Bradby has known Prince Harry since he was a teenager, and their interview will be broadcast on ITV early next month—right around the time Spare drops. Harry will also be promoting the book in the United States, and has reportedly lined up an interview with Anderson Cooper (reported to be broadcast on January 8).

The Times notes that the contents of Harry's book are "expected to be even more inflammatory than the couples' Netflix series," but instead of focusing on his departure from the royal family (which was covered extensively in Harry & Meghan) the book will focus on Harry's personal upbringing. Apparently, the royals are "bracing" themselves for the book—particularly what it might say about Harry's step-mother, King Charles' wife Queen Camilla.

As a reminder, Tom Bradby is the journalist who famously asked Meghan if she was okay during a royal tour. In response, Meghan said “Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Meghan spoke about how much the question meant to her in the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries, saying "I guess, because I was so exhausted, I was just really grateful that someone seemed to ask me something like I was a human being."

