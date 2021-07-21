Prince Harry doesn't need the Queen's permission to write memoir, Buckingham Palace says

When news broke that Prince Harry is writing a memoir that will give "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape" him, the biggest question on everyone's mind was whether or not the young royal had to ask his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for permission.

He did not — though he did alert the royal family that he was planning to tell his story in a private conversation, reports PEOPLE. Buckingham Palace declined to comment further, telling the outlet, "any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Anwar Hussein/Getty Prince Harry and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth

News of Prince Harry's upcoming untitled memoir surfaced Monday, when Penguin Random House announced that the Duke of Sussex would be penning a book that detailed his life in the public eye, from his childhood as a royal to his military duties in Afghanistan to his relationship with his wife, Megan Markle. Its publication is scheduled for 2022, and proceeds from both the memoir and the forthcoming audiobook will be donated to charity.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

He continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

Harry's memoir marks the latest addition to the couple's foray into the world of publishing. Markle's own debut, a children's book called The Bench, is due out in July 2022.

Related content: