Prince Harry denies 'boasting' about Afghanistan kills, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry jokes with Steven Colbert - CBS
The Duke of Sussex has forcefully denied "boasting" about killing 25 Taliban in Afghanistan.

He said the details in his book "Spare" should be read in context and it was "very dangerous" for anyone to suggest he had been "boasting".

In a US chat show interview he repeatedly criticised how the media had reported on his book in recent days, saying it had been "hurtful and challenging"

The Duke said: "Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan.

"I should say, if I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie. My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous."

Asked if there was an "active campaign to undermine this book"  by his own family, he said "Of course."

He said: "This is the other side of the story after 38 years. There is a lot in here that, you know, perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared."

The Duke also poked fun at the monarchy on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert".

He was greeted arriving at a TV studio in New York by men dressed as ceremonial guards with trumpets. But as the Duke walked down a red carpet Colbert, the host, told him: "This isn't for you. Get out of the way. He's coming!"

Tom Hanks then appeared and the Duke threw rose petals at him. The royal guards wore insignia with a crown and the letters "LS," standing for "Late Show".

In a subsequent interview the Duke was asked by Colbert: "Would you like a cocktail before we begin?" He replied "Yes please" and they drank tequila through the interview.

The Duke confirmed that he watches The Crown and "fact checks" it, including the "older stuff and more recent stuff."

For the interview he wore the necklace that was broken in the much-detailed row in which his brother knocked him over, causing him to injure himself on a dog bowl. The Duke showed the fixed necklace which now has his children's cardiogram images hanging from it.

He also said he believed he had seen his mother more than once after she died. Asked if he thought he had "seen her in certain places," the Duke said: "Only a handful of times."

Colbert made a series of jokes about the Duke's revelation in his book that he suffered a “frost-nipped” penis following an expedition to the North Pole in 2011.

The Duke responded "Can I have a drink? We've taken quite a leap from grief and trauma to my todger." He then said: "What I didn't have [on the expedition] was a c--k cushion."

The word was bleeped out despite being broadcast around midnight in the US. Colbert put his head in his hand, saying he could never have believed he would be talking about "c--k cushions" with the Duke of Sussex. He added: "This is surreal."

Colbert said he had always believed the Duke and his brother were in "lockstep" and "shoulder to shoulder through life". But the Duke said: "No that's not the case."

He said, if their mother had still been alive, there was "no way the distance between my brother and me would be the same." At one point the Duke said the interview "feels a little like group therapy".

Asked about the Queen, he said she had been "incredibly humorous" and he would remember most her "sharp wit". He added that "California is beautiful and America is a great place to live."

The Duke said: "In this book I've been more vulnerable than I have ever been in my life. And I've never felt stronger."

