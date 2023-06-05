Prince Harry’s Daughter Lilibet Turns 2—But Buckingham Palace Declines to Post Social Media Tribute

A source from Buckingham Palace is addressing the elephant in the room and explaining why the royal fam didn’t post a special tribute for Lilibet’s birthday.

Today, according to a report, the royal family indirectly addressed gossip claiming the palace snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, who turned 2 over the weekend. Many royal aficionados expected the royal family to share a birthday tribute on social media, but that wasn’t the case.

Some outlets took this as a direct jab at Prince Harry, who has been on the outs ever since he stepped down as a senior royal. But according to The Daily Beast, the omission was planned. A source told the outlet that birthday tributes for non-working royals have “never been protocol.”

This might confuse some fans, because the royal family shared a birthday tribute for Lilibet in 2022. It read, “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. The only thing that has changed since then is Lilibet’s title. While she didn’t have a formal title prior to King Charles’s coronation, she now has a Princess prefix.

One would assume that this would warrant a special shout-out on social media, even if it’s an Instagram Story that disappears in 24 hours. But it seems the royal family is finally setting boundaries for what is (and isn’t) birthday protocol moving forward. Of course that doesn’t mean they haven’t shared birthday wishes in private. Regardless, here’s wishing Lilibet a happy second birthday!

