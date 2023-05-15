Prince Harry court case: Meghan biographer Omid Scobie says journalist told him how to hack phones

Omid Scobie arrives at High Court

Omid Scobie has told the High Court that a journalist told him how to hack phones while on work experience.

Mr Scobie entered the witness box on Monday to give evidence in the seven-week long trial involving the unlawful gathering of information from high-profile figures including Prince Harry.

He said he learned of "immoral" phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers while he was on work experience.

Mr Scobie was questioned over whether it was "implausible" that a Sunday People employee asked a student on a week's work experience to partake in illegal activities such as phone hacking.

He answered that he "was not a stranger to this person" and that the journalist had told him how to phone hack after handing him a piece of paper with a short list of names and numbers to target while on a placement in early 2002.

"She just spoke about being able to listen to these voicemails, you can listen to celebrity voicemails," Mr Scobie told the court.

"If there's anything interesting there, take notes," he said he was told by the journalist, but said that he did not go through with it "There wasn't really a shock at the time because I didn't know if it was legal, but it felt wrong," Mr Scobie said.

05:31 PM

Omid Scobie and ex-Sunday Mirror reporter Dan Evans entered witness box on Monday

Journalist Omid Scobie entered the witness box on Monday afternoon as part of a trial in claims brought by several high-profile individuals, including the Duke of Sussex, against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

MGN - publisher of The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - is accused of unlawful information-gathering including voicemail interception, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.

The court heard that as a journalism student, Mr Scobie spent a week at the Sunday People where he claims he was given "a list of mobile numbers followed by a detailed verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique".

In his witness statement, Mr Scobie said: "I was taken aback by what seemed completely immoral and I never carried out the task."

Ex-Sunday Mirror reporter Dan Evans - who was described as the paper's former "in-house hacker" - also entered the witness box on Monday before Mr Scobie.

Mr Evans - who subsequently admitted phone hacking and was given a 10-month suspended prison sentence - alleged there was "endemic criminality" at both the News of the World and MGN.

He alleged that "many people" at MGN titles were involved "in what I today honestly believe to be one of the longest and most developed corporate/criminal conspiracies in British history".

The publisher is contesting the cases and has also said there is "no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception" in any of the four claims chosen as "representative" cases.

05:09 PM

Scobie says he has no vested interest in helping the Duke

The royal correspondent told the court he was just a journalist "trying to do my job" amid claims he was a "cheerleader" or "mouthpiece" for the couple.

Mr Green said: "Do you have a vested interest in helping the Duke of Sussex if the opportunity arises?"

"No. What I am doing right now is giving ammunition to the tabloids to continue calling me his friend," Mr Scobie replied.

Omid Scobie at the High Court for Mirror phone hacking case today - Belinda Jiao

04:45 PM

04:01 PM

I'm not close to Duke or Duchess personally

Mr Scobie has reiterated he does not have a personal relationship with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle during questioning in the High Court.

"I don't have a close relationship [with the Duke and Duchess] personally," Mr Scobie insisted when Mr Green asked him whether he referred to his "close relationship" with them in his witness statement.

He told the court: "It's got to the point that when I get press releases from Harry and Meghan's people, I wait for other people to post it first so I don't have to deal with the Daily Mail articles saying that it came from me"

Harry and Meghan

03:58 PM

'Fair' to say Finding Freedom was favourable to Sussexes

Mr Scobie has said it is "fair" to say the treatment of the Sussexes in the couple's Finding Freedom biography was favourable.

The journalist was asked whether his "sympathies" lie with the Duke and Duchess but denied that was the case.

“Not necessarily I think I’ve had, especially earlier on, deeper insights and access to sources that others haven’t," he told the High Court.

“I haven’t only leant on palace aids and sources for information.”

03:32 PM

I have never socialised with Prince Harry

Mr Scobie has said that he does not know the Duke of Sussex on a friendly level while on the witness stand, saying the two had "never socialised" before.

Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, asked whether he had a "vested interest" in representing the couple in a good light to advance his career.

Mr Scobie responded: "I don't know the Duke on that level, I don't have his phone number, I've never socialised with him before," adding that his testimony was going to make his life "more difficult".

“What I’m doing here today is actually making my life more difficult," he told the court, referring to his being branded as the couple's "mouthpiece" and "cheerleader" by other news publications.

03:30 PM

Omid Scobie: I've never hacked a phone

Omid Scobie has told the High Court he has never listened to private voicemails, which he condemned as "completely immoral".

Talking about a story relating to Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend James Gooding at the time, Mr Scobie recalled: “Mr Morgan was asking how confident they were in the reporting and was told that the information had come from voicemails. I recall being surprised to hear this at the time, which is why it stuck in my mind.”

He said he could not recall who Mr Morgan was speaking to at the time but added: “I was taken aback by what seemed completely immoral and I never carried out the task.”

03:02 PM

Omid Scobie begins evidence

Omid Scobie has started to give evidence in the High Court as he testifies in a trial concerning alleged phone hacking of high-profile figures, including Prince Harry, by Mirror Group Newspapers.

Mr Scobie is the second witness to testify in the trial on Monday following evidence from former tabloid journalist Dan Evans.

02:59 PM

Recap: Piers Morgan mocks Prince Harry on first day of trial

Piers Morgan publicly mocked Prince Harry as their court battle over alleged phone hacking turned personal.

The Duke of Sussex claims that Mirror Group Newspapers - where Mr Morgan was an editor for nine years - intercepted his voicemails and used private investigators to unlawfully snoop on him.

He also blamed MGN for the end of his relationship with Chelsy Davy, and claimed the King, Princess Diana and the Prince and Princess of Wales were targeted by private investigators who were paid a total of more than £10 million by Mirror Group.

On the first day of the Duke’s High Court case against MGN, a judge was told that Mr Morgan showed a knowledge of phone hacking during his time as editor and that it was “inconceivable” he knew nothing about alleged illegal activity happening on his watch.

Read more here.

Piers Morgan

02:42 PM

01:50 PM

01:40 PM

Who is Omid Scobie?

Omid Scobie made his name after aligning himself with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, regularly championing their causes.

He is royal editor-at-large for Harpers Bazaar and royal contributor for ABC News, regularly appearing on Good Morning America.

He also hosts the network’s royal podcast, The Heir Pod. Mr Scobie, 39, was raised in Oxfordshire, where his Scottish father runs a marketing agency and his Iranian mother works in child-welfare.

He has often written of his experience of being bi-racial, as well as his love of designer labels and his french bulldog, Yoshi. The journalist started his journalistic career reporting for celebrity magazine Heat.