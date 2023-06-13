Prince Harry cheers on wounded military veterans in first appearance since UK court battle

(@armyARCP/Twitter)

Prince Harry attended a paralympic-style competitive sporting event for US veterans in his first public appearance since the phone hacking trial.

The Duke of Sussex was seen clapping and grinning as he cheered on servicemen and women at the Warrior Games in San Diego on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The royal, 38, looked relaxed as he later posed for a picture alongside veteran gold medal winners from the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

The Warrior Games, which is organised by the United States Department of Defense, is a multi-sport event held for injured military personnel.

The annual show sees veterans from the US army, Marine Corps, Air Force and SOCOM compete in a range of sports including cycling, golf, swimming and wheelchair basketball.

Prince Harry is himself a patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which hosted tournaments in which wounded veterans from Help for Heroes have competed since 2014.

It is the first time he has been seen in public since he attended the High Court in London for his legal battle against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGS).

Prince Harry is suing MGN over allegations that journalists at the publisher’s titles - which also includes the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - were linked to methods including so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.