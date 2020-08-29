Prince Harry Celebrates Rugby League's 125th Birthday with Special Virtual Quiz

Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince Harry

Prince Harry has added another skill to his resume: game show host!

The Duke of Sussex helped ring in the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday on Saturday by hosting a "special birthday quiz" via video chat with some of the organization's players, coaches, and volunteers, according to a press release.

Harry, who is the patron of the Rugby Football League, joined St. Helens Women’s Super League players Gemma Walsh and Emily Rudge, Leeds Rhinos and England star Jamie Jones-Buchanan and his son Kurgan, Newcastle Thunder’s Jordan Robinson and academy player Alex Donaghy and volunteer Fionna Everson, to speak about their love for the sport.

In addition to leading the group in a "just-for-fun 'set of six' quiz to help celebrate the sport's 125th birthday," Harry, 35, also surprised the group with Rugby League legend Ellery Hanley, who detailed his passion for the sport and appreciation for the "mutual respect between players and its warmth and friendliness."

🎉 The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Rugby Football League, wishes Rugby League a Happy 125th Birthday, as he takes part in a special set of six with Ellery Hanley MBE, plus a few other special guests.



👉 Watch now: https://t.co/Aj5sWel9vo



🎂 #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/o7jCZvEpff







— Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 29, 2020

RELATED: Prince Harry Makes His Netflix Debut in Paralympics Documentary: It's 'a Story the World Needs Right Now'

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Harry expressed how inspired he was to see the sport "come together as a family."

"It can bring so many families together, bring so many people together," he said of the sport. "It doesn't matter whether you're in the stands, whether you're the groundsman, whether you're a player, whether you're a fan, or whether you're a first time watcher, every single person is bound by this family feeling."

Harry also shared his excitement for returning to the Rugby League World Cup in 2021 and concluded the call by thanking everyone for their continued commitment — and good work on the quiz!

View photos

Rugby Football League/Twitter Prince Harry

RELATED: Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Most Unguarded Moment Yet in Their New California Community

In June, Harry spoke out about his longing for the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We all miss rugby," Harry admitted in an Instagram video posted by England Rugby, where he is seen sitting in an outside area of his new home of L.A.

Although rugby has been totally suspended in the U.K. since March 20 due to its close-contact, highly-physical nature, the Duke of Sussex added that the lockdown "hasn't taken away our spirit" — a reference to the community ethos the game prides itself on.

View photos

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Instagram video was part of England Rugby's "Pitch In" campaign, which was been launched during the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown to help English rugby teams support their local communities by hosting charity events at their clubhouses or using them to provide food to key workers and those most in need of help.

A lifelong fan of the game, Harry is the Honorary President of England Rugby and traveled to Yokohama, Japan, in November 2019 to watch the team play in the World Cup Final against South Africa.