Prince Harry celebrates birthday in Dusseldorf with traditional schnitzel and beer

Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday in Germany on Thursday night with schnitzel, sausages and beer, while he and his wife Meghan stay in Dusseldorf to attend the Invcitus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured alongside staff at Dusseldorf’s famous Schumacher Brewery, known for its local beer Schumacher Alt, which is being served at the Games.

The couple, alongside their Archewell staff, tucked into the Alt beer, wiener schnitzel, blood sausage and German sausages, according to the restaurant.

In an Instagram post the restaurant wrote: “So proud! Impressed by very likeable people.”

The group shared family style dishes including bratwurst, red cabbage and mashed potato to experience the meal in traditional German style, the Telegraph reports.

Owner Thea Ungermann said: “Harry and Meghan sat next to each other during the meal. I had goosebumps when they walked in. I had watched his speech on the stage at the Invictus Games and couldn’t believe he was in my restaurant. Prince Harry was so lovely and gave me a hug.”

The Royals dined in the public section of the restaurant and were in “joyful spirits” while toasting and laughing with the team, the Telegraph reported a source as saying.

The group reportedly returned to their hotel to eat a white chocolate cake and sing happy birthday to Prince Harry, who turns 39 on Friday.

It comes a little over a month after the couple celebrated Meghan’s 42nd birthday in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple were pictured leaving upmarket Italian restaurant Tre Lune, favoured by a number of celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan have been meeting athletes, handing out medals and cheering on teams during the week-long Invictus Games.

Based on the American Warrior Games, the Invictus Games is a sporting tournament for injured servicemen and women from around the world.

The event, which is organised by the Invictus Games Foundation and has Harry as a patron, was set up with the aim to “inspire international communities through the power of the unconquered human spirit”.

It is a passion project of Harry’s, who sees the Games as an important way to support the wellbeing of those who have served their country.

This is the sixth Invictus Games and it is set to involve around 500 athletes, across 10 disciplines, who come from 21 nations.

Meghan travelled from the Sussexes’ home in California to the German city, where Harry launched the tournament on Saturday night.

Harry’s arrival at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he attended the WellChild Awards and visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.