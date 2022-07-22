Prince Harry’s case against Home Office can proceed, high court judge rules

Photograph: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring part of his high court claim against the Home Office over his security arrangements while in the UK.

Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

At a preliminary hearing last month his lawyers sought permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office decision.

He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protection when visiting.

In a judgment on Friday, the high court judge Mr Justice Swift said the case could proceed, granting permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

Mr Justice Swift said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”