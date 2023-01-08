Prince Harry Calls Princess Catherine the ‘Sister He’d Never Had and Always Wanted’ in New Memoir

It's only a couple of days until Prince Harry's highly-anticipated new memoir, Spare, hits bookstores, and leading up to its release, certain passages have already been revealed, giving us a taste of what we can expect from the new book. Now, another one of these tidbits have been shared, where the Duke of Sussex talks about his love for his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

In a report from Hello! magazine, they write that the prince offers a touching reflection on Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding, saying “how much he loved Kate and how he felt that she was the sister he'd never had and always wanted.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the report from Hello!, they add that Prince Harry says the Princess of Wales seemed to be a good match for his brother, and also that he was glad she would forever be by Prince William's side.

Over the years, it's seemed that the Duke of Sussex and his sister-in-law have had a close relationship, and many photos have captured the couple laughing together. The duke notes this in his memoir as well, where he says he “liked seeing Kate laugh and that he enjoyed making her giggle,” per Hello!.

Tim Ireland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

There have been a number of headline-grabbing snippets that have been revealed ahead of the book's release, which is out on January 10.

In a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex opened up about wanting to make amends with his brother, as well as his father, King Charles III. “I want a family, not an institution,” the royal told reporter Tom Bradby. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Danny Martindale/Getty Images

January 10 can't get here fast enough.

