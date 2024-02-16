Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on King Charles's Cancer Diagnosis

He also hinted at a potential reconciliation.

Prince Harry just opened up about his dad King Charles's cancer diagnosis for the first time. On Friday morning, the Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go event with his wife Meghan Markle, spoke with Good Morning America's Will Reeve about his father's health.



When asked about how he learned of Charles's cancer, Harry revealed, "I spoke to him. And I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could." He added, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him, and spend any time with him — I’m grateful for that."



As for his outlook on his father's prognosis, Harry matter-of-factly stated, "That stays between me and him," but he did hint it could have a "reunifying effect" on the royal family. "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together," he said, referring to the Invictus Games competitors and their families.



Harry continued, "I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."



Last week, Harry flew to the U.K. to see his father shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Harry and Charles are believed to have had a brief private meeting at Clarence House before the King and Queen Camilla left for Sandringham.

