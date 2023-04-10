Prince Harry branded ‘Meghan Markle’s hostage’ by royal aides, author claims

Royal aides allegedly described Prince Harry as “Meghan’s hostage” behind the couple’s back, according to an author of a new royal book.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson, author of a new book titled Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, claimed that the royal aides blamed Meghan Markle for Harry stepping back from his royal duties and moving to California in 2020.

“Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened,” Jobson wrote.

The author also claimed that the aides believed the Duke of Sussex had Stockholm syndrome – when victims empathise with their captors.

“There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known.”

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and representatives of the Sussexes for comment.

It comes as Jobson also claimed that the Princess of Wales found a walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to be “one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do”.

On 10 September, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting well-wishers near Windsor Castle, nine days before the Queen’s funeral.

Royal aides called Harry ‘Meghan’s hostage’ behind the couple’s back, author claims (Reuters)

Pictures of the four, wearing mourning attire, quickly made headlines at the time as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands, marking their first engagement under their new titles after stepping back from royal duties.

Jobson wrote that while the four seemed amicable on the day, that wasn’t the case. He said that, according to sources, the image of unity was an “illusion”.

In an extract from the book published by the MailOnline, he wrote: “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do.”

The relationship between Harry and senior members of the royal family are thought to have been fraught after the Duke of Sussex decided to officially step back from royal duties in 2020.

Relations are expected to have worsened after Harry published his tell-all memoir, Spare, in January. In it, Harry claimed that his brother once physically attacked him and had advised him against marrying Meghan. Harry also alleged there were several occasions when William and Kate were hostile towards his wife.

Ahead of King Charles III’s coronation on 6 May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received an invitation to attend celebrations from the monarch. However, whether they will accept is still to be confirmed.

Reports have suggested that the Sussexes have tried to negotiate their appearance at the coronation, with The Times claiming that the couple wants a role for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.