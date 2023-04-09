Prince Harry being stripped of Duke of Sussex title ‘discussed at highest level’, book claims

(REUTERS)

Senior royals have discussed stripping Prince Harry of his Duke of Sussex title, according to reports.

Officials also blame Meghan for the “fallout” between the Sussexes and the Royal Family and some even joked that she was holding Harry “hostage”.

Others make jibes about Harry being a “victim of Stockholm syndrome” and feel he has “turned his back on everything he has known”.

A new book, Our King, has fresh details on the broken relationships between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

One senior aide told the author Robert Jobson: “Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened.

“There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known.”

The Windsor walk (Getty Images)

It claims the Princess of Wales described the Windsor walkabout with William, Harry and Meghan after the Queen’s death as “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do”. She told a senior royal it was difficult because of the “ill-feeling” between the couples.

The book by royal author Robert Jobson claims the late Queen was “mystified” by Harry and Meghan’s criticism of the Royal Family, describing their behaviour as “quite mad”.

It follows claims that Harry and Meghan are set to announce their plans for the coronation within days.

They are said to be on the brink of a decision on whether to attend the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which is less than a month away.