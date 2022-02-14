Prince Harry Attends His First Super Bowl — with Cousin Princess Eugenie!

Michelle Tauber
·2 min read
Prince Harry
Prince Harry

NBC Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at the 2022 Super Bowl

Prince Harry is making the most of Super Bowl Sunday!

The Duke of Sussex attended the big game in Inglewood, California, alongside his first cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Harry, who relocated to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is a lifelong sports fan — but this is his first Super Bowl. (No word on whether he's cheering for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, but Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles.)

Eugenie flew to California from her home in Windsor, England, where she lives with husband Jack Brooksbank and their 1-year-old son, August. The princess recently marked her son's first birthday with a sweet Instagram post revealing his nickname.

Harry, 37, and Eugenie, 31, have long been close. Following the June birth of Meghan and Harry's daughter, Lilibet, Eugenie wrote a heartfelt message to the proud parents.

"Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all," Eugenie shared on her Instagram Story under a black-and-white photo of the couple.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey last March, Meghan, 40, revealed that she knew Eugenie prior to dating Harry.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

"Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan said. "We're friends with them as a couple."

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

RELATED: See All of the Adorable Photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting Lili just after the arrival of Eugenie and Jack's son August.

"These times tend to bring families together," a royal insider told PEOPLE at the time. "What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close."

