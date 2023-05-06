Prince Harry arrives at King Charles' coronation without Duchess Meghan

Prince Harry has arrived for his father King Charles III's coronation ― sans Duchess Meghan, as expected.

Harry, the youngest of Charles' children with the late Princess Diana, arrived at Westminster Abbey shortly before 5:45 a.m. EDT. He walked down the aisle of the church, making eye contact with some of the attendees and greeting others. As commenters from CNN pointed out, he was seated among other members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan confirmed Harry's attendance to USA TODAY in April.

Meghan is not attending the official crowning for Britain's new monarch. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex is staying in California with the couple's children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, for the coronation his father, King Charles III, without his wife, Duchess Meghan.

Archie's birthday is also May 6, the day of the coronation.

Prince William is also in attendance, as well as Princess Kate and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Harry's attendance marks the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, "Spare.''

After he and Meghan stepped down from senior roles in the royal family in 2020 and moved to the U.S., Harry reunited with his family for the first time a year later at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. King Charles – Prince Charles at the time – and Prince William had "come ready for a fight," Harry begins the book.

Where is Prince Harry sitting?

For Saturday's ceremony, Harry was seated three rows behind his brother, Prince William, and Princess Kate, and two rows behind their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Harry sat in the same row as his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

For King Charles' coronation, Prince Harry sits three rows behind his brother Prince William.

Why is Prince Harry wearing a morning suit?

While William donned the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards for Saturday's ceremony, Harry wore a morning suit. Although Harry is a former helicopter pilot who devoted 10 years of his life to full-time military service, including two tours in Afghanistan, he did not wear his uniform after he stepped down from his royal family duties. Harry also wore a morning suit to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September.

Prince Harry wears a morning suit for his father's coronation on May 6, 2023.

Harry, who had no formal role in Saturday's celebration, did wear his military medals.

