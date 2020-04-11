Prince Harry insisted Archie wouldn't be raised 'like a royal' months before Megxit

Prince Harry told Dr Jane Goodall last year during an interview for Vogue that Archie wouldn't receive the same upbringing he experienced (Getty Images)

At the beginning of this year, it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

However, the move - which has come to be known as Megxit - may have been on the cards for far longer.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, reportedly insisted within months of baby Archie’s birth last year that his son wouldn’t be raised like a royal.

Dr Jane Goodall, who was interviewed by the Queen’s grandson for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue that his wife guest-edited, has said that he indicated his newborn would experience a regular upbringing.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine today, the renowned ethologist, 86, recalled that Harry said “no he’s not growing up like that” when she made a comment about Archie, now eleven months, being raised like a royal.

Dr Goodall explained that after the duke finished their chat for the fashion magazine, Meghan, 38, joined them with their little boy.

She said: “At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie.

“He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy.

“I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family.”

Dr Goodall noted: “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this’. Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’”

It is thought the meeting took place at Windsor Castle, where the duke joined her to raise awareness of her Roots & Shoots programme.

A post about the occasion on @SussexRoyal Instagram account read: “Earlier this summer HRH The Duke of Sussex met with world renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall for an intimate conversation on environment, activism, and the world as they see it.

“This special sit-down was requested by The Duchess of Sussex, who has long admired Dr. Goodall and wanted to feature her in the September issue of @BritishVogue, which HRH has guest edited.

“HRH and Dr. Goodall spoke candidly about many topics including the effects of unconscious bias, and the need for people to acknowledge that your upbringing and environment can cause you to be prejudiced without realising it.

“The Duke described that “[when] you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away - and at the end of the day, we’re all humans.”

Just six months later, Harry and Meghan made public their decision to pursue a non-royal path.