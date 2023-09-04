Prince Harry appears to ignore Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz following feud rumours

Prince Harry appeared to be putting the Beckham feud rumours to bed this weekend when he appeared at an Inter Miami game in support of David Beckham, a co-owner of the team.

The former royal was set to attend the Inter Miami v Los Angeles FC match with his wife, Meghan Markle, whose name was on the attendance list, but she failed to turn up. Instead, Harry was kept in good company by legendary football star and recent Inter Miami signing, Lionel Messi, who he was spotted waiting to meet after the match.

Numerous other celebrities were in attendance, too, with Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Tyga and Jason Sudeikis all spotted in the audience, alongside Beckham’s very own family members, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Selena Gomez and rapper Tyga were also in attendance (AP)

And while Prince Harry’s appearance at the game could be taken as an olive branch after rumours of a feud between him and Meghan and David and Victoria, his reception to Brooklyn and Nicola made things a little more confusing.

Prince Harry in the stadium to watch Messi Ball, 'GOAT Ball'#Arsenal Inter Miami #LAFC Ronaldo Ten Hag Salena Gomez Ekelebe Stunner Burna Boy Spyro Last Fabio Vieira Declan Rice Odegaard Arteta Havertz Trey WHAT A GAME Come to Chelsea Delilah pic.twitter.com/cDsDMGrP8R — Football Maniac (@footbal_maniacc) September 4, 2023

The former Duke of Sussex was filmed walking through the lobby, flanked by security guards, where he directly passed Brooklyn and Nicola without saying anything. It’s unclear if he saw the couple, or if they saw him, but eagle eyed fans have speculated whether this has anything to do with all those feud rumours that have been swirling in recent months.

Prince Harry gets invested in the Inter Miami game (Apple TV)

For the uninitiated, the Beckhams and Sussexes were once fast friends. This was back in the days when Harry and Meghan were still royals, with David and Victoria having attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. The couples are said to have bonded because Izzy May, David Beckham’s former communications director, was pals with Markus Anderson, chief membership officer for Soho House, who helped arrange Meghan’s secret first dates with Harry in the early days of their courtship.

David and Victoria Beckham at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding (PA)

The friendship appeared to have diluted somewhat by 2022, when Harry and Meghan failed to appear on the guestlist of Brooklyn and Nicola’s mega-wedding last summer.

Then, in July, the Mail On Sunday released an article claiming that the Sussexes had grown suspicious of the Beckhams, fearing that they may be leaking stories about them to the press. The accusation is said to have left David Beckham “absolutely bloody furious”. “Any making up now is so unlikely,” a source told the paper.

Neither couple has directly addressed the rumours of a clash, but the Beckhams have been plagued with rumours of feuds for over a year now. Before the Sussexes, there were rumours of bad blood between Nicola Peltz Beckham and Victoria Beckham over wedding planners and dress designers.

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at the 2023 Met Gala (Getty Images)

It’s something Meghan will understand all too well, after it was claimed that she and the Princess of Wales fell out over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress for Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

All in all, these are two couples with an enduring understanding of how to handle rumours of a feud — keep your head down and carry on. Prince Harry might have just taken it a little too literally this time.