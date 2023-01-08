Prince Harry accuses Jeremy Clarkson of fuelling a ‘pandemic of violence against women’

Harry Bradby - PA/ITV

The Duke of Sussex has accused Jeremy Clarkson of fuelling a “pandemic of violence against women” in “horrific” comments about the Duchess of Sussex last month.

It is the first time a member of the Royal Family has reacted to a newspaper article by the former Top Gear presenter, which was taken down after becoming the most complained about article in the British press regulator.

Mr Clarkson wrote in The Sun he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

In an interview to promote Spare, his memoir which will be published on Tuesday, Prince Harry denied he was “permanently at war” with the British media but insisted he had a “responsibility” to speak out against daily “attacks” from journalists.

He told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “When we’re talking about accountability, you know, just recently, which I know you know about, the Jeremy Clarkson article…

“So not only what he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world – men particularly – to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.

“And to use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violence against women.”

Queen Camilla - AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool

The Duke was referring to comments by Queen Camilla at a Buckingham Palace reception in November when she urged hundreds of guests “to remember and to listen” as ways to help tackle violence against women.

Prince Harry went on to claim the “world is asking for accountability” from both the monarchy and British newspapers.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) said it had received more than 20,800 complaints about Mr Clarkson’s piece, which was removed from The Sun’s website on Monday at his personal request.

In a tweet, Mr Clarkson had said he made a “clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones”, which had “gone down badly with a great many people”.

Saying he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”, he promised to be more careful in future.