Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, Former Heir to Jordan's Throne, Renounces His Royal Title

Stephanie Petit
·2 min read
Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein
Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Prince Hamzah bin Hussein

Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has renounced his royal title.

The son of the late King Hussein and Queen Noor announced on Sunday via Twitter that he was giving up his title of prince.

"Following what I have witnessed in recent years, I have come to the conclusion that my personal convictions which my father instilled in me, and which I tried hard in my life to adhere to, are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions," Hamzah, 42, said.

"From the matter of honesty to God and conscience, I see nothing but to transcend and abandon the title of prince. I had the great honor of serving my beloved country and my dear people over the years of my life," he added. "I will remain as I have always been and as long as I live, loyal to our beloved Jordan."

RELATED: Royal Family Members Who Stepped Down, Forfeited Titles or Abdicated Altogether

When King Hussein died from cancer in 1999, Hamzah's half-brother Abdullah was crowned while Hamza was given the title of heir. However, King Abdullah stripped Hamzah of the title five years later and gave it to his own eldest son, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Last year, Hamzah was reportedly put under house arrest after accusing the country's leaders of corruption amid a number of arrests linked to an alleged coup plot. However, a military official said Hamzah was ordered to halt activities "aimed at undermining the security and stability of Jordan."

Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein
Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein

Salah Malkawi/Getty Prince Hamzah bin Hussein

In March, Jordan's court released a letter allegedly written by Hamzah to the king asking for forgiveness.

"Last year, our beloved Jordan endured trying circumstances and a regrettable chapter in its history," it said. "The months that have passed since have afforded me the opportunity to honestly look within and self-reflect, and I find myself compelled to write to you... hoping that we can turn the page on this chapter in our country's and our family's history."

Jordanian Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein
Jordanian Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Prince Hamzah bin Hussein

"I have erred, Your Majesty, and to err is human. I, therefore, bear responsibility for the stances I have taken and the offences I have committed against Your Majesty and our country over the past years, culminating in the events of the sedition case," he continued. "I seek Your Majesty's forgiveness, knowing that you have always been very forgiving. I apologise to Your Majesty, to the people of Jordan, and to our family, for my actions which, God willing, will not be repeated."

