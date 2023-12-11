Prince George's sweet gesture to mum Princess Kate breaks royal fans' hearts

Kate and George's sweetest mother-son moments (Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans when they made a rare appearance with all three of their children last week, stepping out for the Princess' Together At Christmas carol concert held at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis put on a united front with their parents, marking the first time Louis was deemed old enough to attend the annual occasion.

As video footage of the Wales family emerged following the festive event, royal fans were quick to notice Prince William's attentive affection towards his youngest child, flooding TikTok with comments on his 'gentle' parenting.

As the children posted Christmas cards in a special post box containing messages for children who might be struggling this Christmas, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were quick to return to their parents, with Charlotte holding Kate's hand and Louis holding William's.

George, Charlotte and Louis posting their Christmas cards (Getty)

The sweet moment, which was re-shared on TikTok by @the_blazing_royals, sparked a flurry of comments from viewers who felt like Prince George had been left out of the family moment.

As Charlotte and Louis reached for their parents' hands, many commented that they noticed George doing the same, but as the oldest, he was made to walk by himself.

"Poor George… he was looking for a hand that is not extended towards him," commented one, as another agreed: "No hand for Prince George to hold…" along with a sad emoji.

Others noted that Prince George was simply acting in his role as future king, leading by example and exerting his independence as he followed in his father's footsteps.

"No need to worry about Prince George, he's doing just fine," replied another fan, as a fourth wrote: "Prince George is the future king, he's just acting in line with protocol."

George showed independence as he walked by himself (Getty)

While many royal fans were quick to make their own conclusions, Prince George walking by himself may just have been a coincidence.

The young royal is often seen linking hands with both his mother and father, particularly when William and Kate don't have to put their attention into little Louis.

The young Prince has previously always held his parents' hands (Getty)

On his first day at Lambrook School in September 2022, George proudly held onto his mother Kate's hand as he walked into the school gates. He was seen once again holding her hand at the Together at Christmas carol service last December.

George attended his mother's carol concert in 2022, linking hands as they walked in together (Max Mumby/Indigo)

In an episode of HELLO!s A Right Royal podcast, Royal Editor Emily Nash delved into the real reason why the Prince and Princess of Wales rarely show physical affection during official royal engagements, which sheds light on how Prince George is starting to act as he nears his teenage years. Listen below…