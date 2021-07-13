Prince George's Suits Are Here to Stay! How the Future King Is Growing Up His Style

Prince George

Eamonn McCormack/UEFA/UEFA via Getty Prince George at Wembley Stadium 11th July 2021

Prince George's signature knee socks are no more!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son debuted his smartest look to date recently while attending two England football games as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championships, and a designer who has dressed him says he looked the part of future king.

"I thought he looked very dapper and regal," Sophie Mirman, founder and creative director at Trotters tells PEOPLE, adding, "He must have felt very cool and grown-up in his new jacket and tie — matching with his dad was actually very cute too."

The British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George celebrate the 1:0.

Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

Mirman knows more about George's clothing choices than most as she has been dressing all three of the Cambridge children — including George's siblings Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — since they were small.

"I think his parents are fantastic at judging what to wear and when," says the French-born designer, who has five stores in the U.K. and a new concession at Harrods. "He is growing up fast and more of a young man than a little boy now."

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Sporty Weekend! Royal Returns to Wimbledon for the Men's Final

George, 7, attended the recent Euro matches at Wembley Stadium in London with dad William as part of the Duke of Cambridge's role as president of the Football Association. While most of the spectators were wearing Team England gear, guests in the royal box, where celebrities such as David Beckham and Tom Cruise were also seated, were all dressed in smart attire.

"I think it would have been rather strange to see William in a suit and tie and his son in shorts and a polo shirt — it was right for the occasion," says Mirman.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at Wembley on July 11th 2021

Back in 2019, George wore a coordinated navy blazer and long trousers for the traditional Christmas day walk to church in Sandringham, as well as smart gingham pants (from Trotters) for an official picture with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William that was released a few weeks later — but he hasn't worn his signature shorts and knee-high long socks for some time.

Story continues

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at Christmas 2019

"I think it's definitely a look for the royals, and there is this rather strange thing in English schools where children have to wear shorts, even in the winter, with their freezing cold knees — it's almost like an unwritten code," says Mirman who recently launched in the U.S on the children's clothing e-commerce site Maisonette.com.

Prince George

Sam Hussein/WireImage Prince George in red shorts in Canada 2016

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

With July 22 marking George's 8th birthday (the age at which etiquette experts say boys in aristocratic circles usually swap formal shorts for pants), there's no doubt his style will continue to shift — just as his father's did at that age.

"His style hasn't changed, but it's evolved in the way that you would assume it would, and it's very much reminiscent of what the young princes would have worn in the time of Princess Diana," says Mirman. "It suits George beautifully."