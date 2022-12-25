Prince George's Secret Talent Revealed! See His Reindeer Painting — Shared by Kate and William

Together at Christmas Carol service

Kate Middleton and Prince William have an artist in the house!

On Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, illustrated their Christmas wishes on Twitter and Instagram with a festive painting of a reindeer by their eldest son, Prince George, 9.

"Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George," read the caption of the watercolor painting, showing a reindeer in the snow with birds perched on its antlers and back.

From the late Prince Philip to King Charles III and now George, a talent for painting runs in the royal family. The King, 74, is well known for his watercolors, which are often of royal residences like Balmoral Castle in Scotland and his country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire, England. In October, a print of a painting of Balmoral by Charles sold at auction for about $6,500, despite being valued at roughly $675.

The painting, which was sold with a certificate, is signed in pencil by Charles with the year marked 2001. It shows Balmoral, the Scottish estate where Queen Elizabeth traditionally spent her summer months with plenty of visits by members of the royal family. It's also where the history-making monarch died on Sept. 8, immediately making her eldest son the new King.

Earlier this year, 79 of King Charles' watercolor paintings were displayed at The Garrison Chapel in London, marking the first full exhibition of his artwork. It featured outdoor scenes created in Scotland, France, Africa and more.

Prince George's reindeer painting was released hours before the royal family's traditional Christmas morning walk to church services at Sandringham in Norfolk. George walked into St. Mary Magdalene Church alongside his parents and younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 (in his Christmas walk debut!).

Later, they will sit down for lunch and watch King Charles' first televised Christmas Day address.

Of course, the absence of Queen Elizabeth II will weigh heavily on everyone's mind as they mark the holidays just a few months after her death in September.

"It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain," a former palace staffer tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The former member of the Queen's staff adds, "The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice."